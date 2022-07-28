What is Ree Drummond’s net worth? Celebrity chef’s fortune explored ahead of her new show Big Bad Budget Battle

Food Network, the American cooking cable channel, is set to release another reality cooking competition, Big Bad Budget Battle. In this cooking competition, the participating home cooks will have to mind their wallets along with managing their time.

The show will pit contestants against each other to come up with creative, delicious dishes while providing them with a budget. The contestants must then buy groceries and cook two meals, a brunch, and an elevated one-pot dinner.

Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, will be hosting the show and will also be judging the contestants along with a rotational panel of judges.

What is Ree Drummond's net worth? Meet the host of Big Bad Budget Battle

Ree Drummond is a 53-year-old American blogger, author, food writer, photographer, television personality, and celebrity chef. After being on air for 11 years in The Pioneer Woman and multiple side ventures, her net worth is estimated to be $ 50 million.

Big Bad Budget Battle host Ree Drummond started blogging in 2006. She wrote about homeschooling and shared extensive informative recipes that were easy to follow and had visual cues as well.

Her blog started off as Confessions of a Pioneer Woman and was later changed to Pioneer Woman, winning her multiple awards such as Weblog of the Year in 2009 and 2010, and was also named as one of the "25 Best Blogs" in the world by Time Magazine in 2009.

The Big Bad Budget Battle host is also the author of six no.1 New York Times bestselling cookbooks in the Pioneer Woman Cooks series, Frontier Follies and The Pioneer Woman Black Heels to Tractor Wheels. She has also written many children's books.

She first appeared on television in an episode of Throwdown! with Bobby Flay, where she challenged and beat the celebrity chef in a Thanksgiving face-off.

In 2012, Pioneer Woman debuted on the Food Network.

In 2016, Ree Drummond, along with her husband, launched The Merc, a retail restaurant in downtown Pawhuska. They also opened a bed-and-breakfast, called The Boarding House, in 2018.

They also opened Charlie's Sweet Shop, an ice cream parlor, and P-Town Pizza, both in downtown Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Ree Drummond to host and judge Big Bad Budget Battle

Ree Drummond is set to host the latest Food Network reality show that will premiere on August 9, 2022 at 10 pm ET. The show will air on the Food Network, and the episodes will also be available to stream the same day on discovery+.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far