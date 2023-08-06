What is Retta’s net worth? Comedian set to host Ugliest House in America season 4

The Ugliest House in America: Summer Road Trip is all set to return to television with season 4 on Monday, August 7, at 9 pm ET on HGTV. Throughout the show, host Retta will explore several unique houses, whose owners have determined it to be the "ugliest." In total, Retta will explore 15 houses across five locations in America.

By the end of the show's season, one of these houses will be chosen as the ugliest, and a $150,000 cash prize will be awarded to the owner. Comprising a total of six episodes, The Ugliest House in America: Summer Road Trip is described by HGTV as follows:

“In each episode, Retta will tour three homes and share her unfiltered reactions to all sorts of questionable designs, ranging from an overwhelming assortment of fairytale-themed knick-knacks and fake stained glass to miles of terrible tile and carpeted handrails.”

In addition to being the host of the show since season 1, Retta is an actress, comedian, and "design enthusiast." Through her hard work, she has earned a large fan following on social media, and reports by Celebrity Net Worth suggest that Retta has a net worth of $3 million.

Retta, the host of The Ugliest House in America season 4, had a comedy special on a Comedy Central show

Originally from Newark, New Jersey, Marietta Sirleaf is 53 years old and goes by the name Retta professionally. While at Duke University, she completed her pre-med and graduation degrees in sociology. Over the years, she has built a net worth of $3 million through her career in comedy and film. Additionally, she earns an income of around $600,000 per year, according to reports published by NCESC.

Aside from her appearances on Parks and Recreation and Good Girls, she has hosted the 3rd Critics' Choice Television Awards and had a comedy special on Comedy Central's Premium Blend. Moreover, she was a contestant on Hollywood Game Night, which was highly praised by her fans. Among the many celebrities who took part in the show were Paget Brewster, Michael Chiklis, Mario Lopez, Thomas Lennon, and Alyssa Milano.

Her other television appearances include Moesha, Freddie, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, Home Movie: The Princess Bride, Duncanville, and Bubble Guppies, among others.

As for the upcoming season of The Ugliest House in America, host Retta shared her excitement with the concept of the show, saying:

“As mortified as I am by the nonfunctional spaces and unexplainable design choices in these homes, I’m also drawn to it. Like a moth to the ugliest of flames, I need to see and know what the heck is going on in there.”

Loren Ruch, HGTV's Head of Content, also provided viewers with some more details about The Ugliest House in America: Summer Road Trip and what they can expect:

“Millions have tuned-in to see Retta’s hilarious hot takes on more than 40 of the country’s ugliest houses, so we’re doubling the order to get even more great content for Ugliest House in America. Retta’s humor brings everyone together for a lot of laughs and we can’t wait to hit the road to capture more of it.”

The show's first episode, titled The Ugly Southwest, will be released on August 7, 2023. According to its synopsis, it mentions the following:

“Three homes in the Southwest duke it out for a chance at a $150,000 home makeover from designer Alison Victoria; it's between a shiny dome with a gross past, a former museum with a thing for skeletons and a castle held together with styrofoam.”

Watch the premiere of The Ugliest House in America: Summer Road Trip on HGTV this Monday, August 7, at 9 pm ET.