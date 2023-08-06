Ugliest House in America season 4 release date, air time, and plot

A return to the screen is on tap for The Ugliest House in America: Summer Road Trip, premiering on HGTV, Monday, August 7 at 9 pm ET. During this season of the show, Retta, the host, will explore houses deemed ugly. As a result, Retta will visit five locations and look at 15 houses in total.

In addition to being an actress and comedian, she is also a "design enthusiast." The Newark, New Jersey native earned her graduate degree in sociology at Duke University, a research university in Durham, North Carolina.

Among her fans, Retta is best known for her role in Parks and Recreation and Good Girls.

Furthermore, she has been featured on Comedy Central’s Premium Blend. During her visits to each home, she will share her views on the interior design. HGTV describes the show as follows:

“In each episode, Retta will tour three homes and share her unfiltered reactions to all sorts of questionable designs, ranging from an overwhelming assortment of fairytale-themed knick-knacks and fake stained glass to miles of terrible tile and carpeted handrails.”

As Retta explores new ugly houses, one house will be chosen as the Ugliest House in America at the end of the show's season. Furthermore, the house owner will be rewarded $150,000.

Ugliest House in America: Summer Road Trip will explore 3 houses at each location

There will be a total of six episodes in the show, Ugliest House in America: Summer Road Trip, and Ritta will explore three houses at each location.

The trailer has already been released and has received positive feedback from fans. Retta explores a house that is said to be the ugliest by his owner in the trailer.

After entering the house, Retta finds some weird artwork, and even in the washroom, she finds a model of Santa Claus along with mirrors covering the walls.

This season's first episode, The Ugly Southwest, will premiere on August 14, 2023, with the following synopsis:

“Three homes in the Southwest duke it out for a chance at a $150,000 home makeover from designer Alison Victoria; it's between a shiny dome with a gross past, a former museum with a thing for skeletons and a castle held together with styrofoam.”

HGTV's Head of Content Loren Ruch recently shared the following details about the upcoming season of the show, Ugliest House in America: Summer Road Trip:

“Millions have tuned-in to see Retta’s hilarious hot takes on more than 40 of the country’s ugliest houses, so we’re doubling the order to get even more great content for Ugliest House in America. Retta’s humor brings everyone together for a lot of laughs and we can’t wait to hit the road to capture more of it.”

With Retta hosting the show since season 1, the new season will also cover a wide range of houses. Ahead of the new season, she mentioned how thrilled she is about this new journey:

“As mortified as I am by the nonfunctional spaces and unexplainable design choices in these homes, I’m also drawn to it. Like a moth to the ugliest of flames, I need to see and know what the heck is going on in there,” she said.

Fans can catch HGTV's Ugliest House in America: Summer Road Trip on Monday, August 7 at 9 pm ET.