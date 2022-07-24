Who is Retta? All about the actress ahead of Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise premiere on HGTV

American actress and comedian Retta will be seen hosting yet another season of HGTV's Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise. The hit series will return to the network for a second season on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET, where the host will be on the hunt for "the ugliest of the ugly in the prettiest locations."

The series will have five episodes, where Retta will take a road trip to five stunning destinations and visit 15 unattractive houses filled with bad designs, which, according to the preview:

"Ranging from linoleum-covered walls and carpeted bathrooms to epic odors and pest infestation."

This will be combined with the host's hilarious reviews on aspects of the house that are unpleasant to look at.

By the end of the series, HGTV will crown one house as the "ugliest in America," which will then receive renovations worth $150,000 by Alison Victoria, host of HGTV’s Windy City Rehab,

Ugliest in America host Retta is a well known television personalitiy

The American actress, stand-up comedian, and author is best known for playing Donna Meagle on the NBC comedy Parks and Recreation (2009–2015) and Ruby Hill on NBC's Good Girls (2018-2022). She has also appeared in several films including Fracture (2007) S*x and Death 101 (2007), Good Boys (2019), and has performed stand-up on Comedy Central's Premium Blend.

Retta was born on April 12, 1970 in Newark, New Jersey under the name Marietta Sangai Sirleaf. She is of Liberian descent and her aunt, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, was the president of Liberia from 2006 to 2018.

While growing up in Cliffwood Beach and Edison, New Jersey, she attended New Apostolic Church, where the star made fellow members laugh. The Church members also voted for Retta in her first TV comedy contest, helping her win first prize.

After graduating pre-med from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, she worked as a chemist and performed stand-up at Raleigh's Charlie Goodnights Comedy Club when she had some time to spare.

She later moved to Los Angeles to pursue a comedy career after touring for two years, and made her big screen debut on 2002's Slackers.

This was just the beginning as Retta then appeared in the 2003 David Spade comedy Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, the television movies $5.15/Hr (2004), Complex (2005), and Grand Union (2006), and the TV series Freddie (2005) and Rodney (2006), among many others.

In 2009, the star began playing a recurring role as Donna Meagle in Parks and Recreation, following which she was promoted to a full-time cast during Season 3. She has appeared in over 100 episodes throughout seven seasons.

Since then, she has appeared in many more movies throughout the years, including Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015), Other People (2016), Operator (2016), Band Aid (2017), Where's the Money (2017), and Father Figures (2017) among countless others.

In 2020, Retta lent her voice to the Disney XD series called DuckTales and Home Movie: The Princess Bride. The latter was created by artists who filmed their respective roles in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The star has competed on several game shows including Hollywood Game Night, The $100,000 Pyramid and Celebrity Name Game.

Speaking about hosting Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise, the host told HGTV:

“After having a blast on our inaugural trip visiting the worst of the worst in home design and making a friend in Alison, I was thrilled to hear that HGTV wanted to do it again. Folks will get to see more ugly homes, be introduced to some unfamiliar vacation locations and watch a new renovation that even outdoes the last one.”

Retta earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 2012 Indie Series Awards for the web series Vampire Mob, and published the book So Close to Being the Sh*t, Y'all Don't Even Know in 2018. Now, with the HGTV show, she has also added hosting to her wide range of experiences.

Catch an all-new season of Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise on HGTV.

