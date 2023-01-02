Who won Ugliest House in America episode 1? Recap and more details explored 

HGTV recently premiered a brand new season of Ugliest House in America. Season 3 of the famed reality TV series aired with its pilot episode on Sunday night, January 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

The popular series features host Retta visiting around 15 homes that were nominated by the homeowners themselves.

As is evident from the name, Ugliest House in America will showcase houses with weird layouts, leaky walls, out-of-fashion interior work, and much more. The winner of the show will walk away with a prize of $150,000 from HGTV star Alison Victoria.

The series is divided into six parts - each episode, viewers will be introduced to three of the wackiest houses in America. Of the three, Retta will shortlist one house that will enter the semi-finals.

In this week's episode of Ugliest House in America, the three houses that were showcased were The Reptilian Mardi Gras, The House on Gollum's Hill, and The Mismatched Cat Paradise. The winner of the episode was The House on Gollum's Hill.

The House on Gollum's Hill bagged the win in episode one of Ugliest House in America season 3

The first home featured on the show was the Reptilian Mardi Gras, which was named so because the owner had snakes in the house.

The second house was Mismatched Cat Paradise. These owners had original worn-out walnut cabinets, mint green walls, and a popcorn ceiling that has declined since the 1980s. The house also had an empty unfurnished living room and tan walls with old paint still showing. When it came to the Ugly Meter, they scored 3.5 of 5. They also got 2.5 for bad construction and 1.5 for the surprise factor.

The final house showcased was the House on Gollum's Hill. Locally known as the Hobbit House, the plants on the roof here act as natural insulation. Homeowners Olivia and Alex also said that since their house is on a lower level, it's been hard to fit furniture in it. The house also featured leakage seeping out of the woodwork, a carpet that leaks moisture, and a lower-level tub that could cause accidents.

Olivia and Alex's house got 4.5 for ugly appearance, 3.5 for bad construction, and 2.5 for the surprise factor. Ultimately, after some deliberation, Retta revealed that the winner of the episode was the House on Gollum's Hill, meaning they are still in the run to win the $150,000.

Ugliest House in America season 3 airs every Sunday night at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on HGTV. If viewers miss the episode, they can stream it on the official website the next day. For viewers without cable, if they have a YouTube TV subscription and valid login details, they can watch the episode when it airs live.

