Who won Battle of the Bling episode 1 and got one step closer to being crowned the champion?

HGTV recently premiered its newest show, Battle of the Bling season 1 on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT.

The TV series revolves around hosts Todrick Halls and Kim Myles, who team up together to find some of the most bling houses.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"They're on a search to find the most over-the-top, extravagant homes imaginable to crown one as Battle of the Bling champion."

In every episode, Todd and Kim will visit three blingy houses. At the end of each episode, one amongst the three will be revealed as a finalist in the run for the title of Bling Champion and will feature in HGTV's magazine.

For the season premiere, they visited three homes that could be the blingest place to have a party. From mirrored fireplaces, spinning beds, mirrored ceilings, and furry walls, three homes were put to the bling test. But ultimately only one could walk away as the winner.

It turned out that it was none other than That 70s House, which is owned by fashion photographer Jamie.

Jamie's That 70s House heads one step closer to bagging the Bling Champion title on Battle of the Bling

Titled Blingiest Place for a Party, the official synopsis for episode one of Battle of the Bling reads:

"Todrick Hall and Kim Myles are on the hunt for the most over-the-top, blingiest house for a party! From sunken grottos to furry walls and mirrored fireplaces, three sensational homes meet in a bling battle, but only one will be a finalist."

The three houses that battled against each other for a spot in the finale were That 70s House, 8-Story Surprise, and The Glass Palace.

First up, Todd and Kim visited Jamie's That 70s House and it screamed pink from head to toe. From a pool that's dyed pink, to pink furry walls, a vibrating pink bed, a spinning pink bed to a massive pink hot tub, Jamie's house was all about the monochromatic bling.

She also had mirrored ceilings that she had cut and fixed herself.

The next house they visited was photographer Richard's 8-Story Surprise and it definitely lived up to its name. His house was filled with his very own extravagant work.

When he bought the house, it only had two levels and a loft. But he managed to get all the approval and kept building. Currently, his house is eight stories. He shared that his house was ever-changing because it was not according to his taste, but his muse as a photographer.

Richard added that it was one of the wildest party places anywhere. Inspired by cosmic photography, he had one room that looked like a galaxy with trippy lights. He also had a pool that had a shower rain.

The next house the Battle of the Bling stars visited belonged to real estate developer, Nicole, who owned the Glass Palace. From a $10'000 7ft chandelier to a mirrored fireplace, Nicole's home was filled with bling. She also had mirror tiles on her walls and a two-way polarised mirror that cost $600,000.

But ultimately there could be only one winner and it was none other than Jamie's house. She will join the remaining finalists in the run for the Battle of the Bling championship.

Battle of the Bling airs every Friday night at 10 pm ET only on HGTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

