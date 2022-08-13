What did Ricky Walter Shiffer do? Armed man killed in police standoff after attempted Ohio FBI office breach

On Thursday, August 11, officials from the FBI and the Ohio Highway State Patrol declared that Ricky Walter Shiffer, the man accused of breaking into an FBI office in Cincinnati, had been shot and killed in a cornfield in Clinton County.

Shiffer, who attempted to breach security at the FBI field office on Thursday, fired a nail gun at law enforcement officers and flashed a rifle before fleeing the scene.

Based on multiple reports, Shiffer applauded the attack on the U.S. Capitol Complex on January 6 and claimed that he had been a part of it, although he was never detained for any crime in relation to that.

In the run-up to the incident on Thursday, Shiffer allegedly slammed the FBI raid on Trump's house and posted several call-to-action messages on Truth Social, the social media platform started by Trump.

Drew Harwell @drewharwell

Drew Harwell @drewharwell

wapo.st/3JMqcK1 Ricky Shiffer, the armed man in body armor who was just killed trying to breach an FBI office, had the most active Truth Social account I've ever seen. His last two non-reply posts:

An in-depth look into the Ricky Walter Shiffer incident

According to officials, at round 9 am on Thursday, Shiffer allegedly attempted to break into the screening area at the FBI field office in Cincinnati. He was seen wearing body armor and had an AR-15 rifle as well as a nail gun on him.

He then fled onto Interstate 71 in a Ford Crown Victoria. According to the State Highway Patrol, bullets were fired from his car and he was pursued on the 1-71 before he exited onto State Route 73 and stopped at Smith Road, where he exchanged gunfire with officers.

Qasim Rashid, Esq. @QasimRashid BREAKING: In a 6 hour gun fight, Police have killed the terrorist who attacked the FBI in Cincinnati. His name is Ricky Walter Shiffer, he's a MAGA Trumper, & he was a Jan 6 insurrectionist.

No need to wonder where he was radicalized—a reminder of the CPAC banner a few days ago.



No need to wonder where he was radicalized—a reminder of the CPAC banner a few days ago. BREAKING: In a 6 hour gun fight, Police have killed the terrorist who attacked the FBI in Cincinnati. His name is Ricky Walter Shiffer, he’s a MAGA Trumper, & he was a Jan 6 insurrectionist.No need to wonder where he was radicalized—a reminder of the CPAC banner a few days ago. https://t.co/GbHnLtqFbo

During the six-hour long standoff that followed, officials tried to dissuade Shiffer and negotiate with him using non-fatal strategies. However, he refused to submit and was finally shot down at around 3:45 pm.

Lt. Nathan Dennis said in a statement:

"He succumbed to his injuries at the scene and everything remains under investigation at this time."

FBI Cincinnati @FBICincinnati At approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at #FBI Cincinnati. After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71.

Reportedly, residents and employees of nearby businesses were told to stay inside after Clinton County Emergency Management ordered a lockdown for any premises within a mile of the location.

David Atherton @DaveAtherton20 Ricky Shiffer attacked an FBI office in Ohio with a nail gun & a rifle. He was shot dead.



Shiffer was protesting at the Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago mansion being raided by the FBI.



Some have speculated the raid was deliberate to incite Republicans as Biden's votes are tanking. Ricky Shiffer attacked an FBI office in Ohio with a nail gun & a rifle. He was shot dead. Shiffer was protesting at the Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago mansion being raided by the FBI.Some have speculated the raid was deliberate to incite Republicans as Biden's votes are tanking. https://t.co/fb2GUGNCoc

Previous charges against Shiffer

In Franklin County, Ohio, Ricky Walter Shiffer received two traffic penalties in 2013: one for speeding and the other for running a stop sign.

Citations from there placed him in the 700 block of Sullivant Avenue in Franklinton and the 500 block of Chilcote Avenue in the University District.

Travis View @travis_view More violent rhetoric from the Ricky Shiffer account on Truth Social.

Screenshots of a personal account from Donald Trump's Truth Social networking app, identified Ricky Fisher's profile under the username @rickywshifferjr.

