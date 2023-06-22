What is Roaring Kitty’s real name? All about the Youtuber ahead of Dumb Money

Dumb Money is an upcoming comedy drama biographical movie, set to arrive in theaters on September 22, 2023. Craig Gillespie is the director of the brand new movie, which will depict the astounding and striking story of a popular YouTuber named Roaring Kitty, who was involved in the 2021 GameStop short squeeze. The real name of the YouTuber is Keith Gill.

The lead cast members of Dumb Money includes Paul Dano as Keith Gill, Vincent D'Onofrio as Steve Cohen, Pete Davidson as Kevin Gill, America Ferrera as Jennifer Campbell, Shailene Woodley as Caroline Gill, Sebastian Stan as Vlad Tenev, and Seth Rogen as Gabe Plotkin, among others.

Ever since the news of the biographical movie was released by its official Twitter account, the audience has been quite curious to learn all about Keith Gill, the YouTuber and financial analyst, who is the central character in Dumb Money.

A look at the career trajectory of Keith Gill aka Roaring Kitty, the real-life main character of Dumb Money

A still of Keith Gill (Image Via Market Realist)

Keith Patrick Gill, popularly known as Keith Gill, is a renowned American investor and financial analyst, who became famous for his subreddit r/wallstreetbets posts. He is the focus of Dumb Money. He was born on June 8, 1986, and grew up in Brockton, Massachusetts. He is currently 37 years of age.

Back in 2021, Gill went on to post GameStop stock analyses and information regarding the outcome of his investment gains on Reddit, under the account name DFV. He also posted the same on Twitter and YouTube, under the username Roaring Kitty. His posts became a prime factor in the short squeeze in GameStop, a well-known American retailer of video games and gaming merchandise.

The posts subsequently created a huge trading stir in the stocks of the retailer. On January 28, 2021, the stock value that rose rapidly, enabling Keith Gill to shift an investment of a total of US$53,000 into an investment worth nearly $50 million.

The posts that Gill shared on the social media platforms, were considered, "forthright, spreadsheet-laden content". After the incident took place, a thorough investigation was conducted on the primary social media posts and public records related to the case. Thereafter, the investor's true identity was disclosed in front of the public by the popular news agency Reuters.

A still of Keith Gill (Image Via Wealth Management)

Reportedly, on February 18, 2021, the US House Financial Services Committee went on to conduct a virtual hearing on the case. In the virtual hearing, Keith Gill had to give testimony as a part of a crucial discussion regarding the time of the collision between social media, short sellers, and retail investors.

In his testimony, Gill exclaimed that he was not involved in soliciting any other individual to sell or buy the stock for his own benefit. Until 2017, the man used to work for an online investing marketplace named LexShares.

Thereafter, he started working for the renowned life insurance company MassMutual. However, he resigned from his post at MassMutual on January 28, 2021. Gill is currently married to Caroline Gill, with whom he has a child. He resides in Wilmington with his family.

Don't forget to watch Dumb Money, which will debut in theaters on September 22, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes