Dumb Money cast list: Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, and others star in Craig Gillespie’s comedy

Dumb Money is a brand new and highly intriguing biographical movie that is all set to make its debut in theaters on September 22, 2023. The comedy drama movie has been gleaned from author Ben Mezrich's popular book, The Antisocial Network. It revolves around the January 2021 GameStop short squeeze.

Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum have acted as writers for the film, which has been helmed by Cruella director Craig Gillespie. Gillespie has also acted as the producer for the upcoming movie, along with Teddy Schwarzman and Aaron Ryder. The cast list for the movie includes Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Shailene Woodley, and Pete Davidson, among others.

Dumb Money: A look at the lead cast members and the characters they play

1) Paul Dano as Keith Gill

Renowned actor Paul Dano will be seen portraying the lead role of Keith Gill, also known as YouTuber Roaring Kitty, in Dumb Money. Gill was the main driving force behind the GameStop short squeeze that happened in 2021.

Dano is best known for playing the character Howie Blitzer in L.I.E., Dwayne in Little Miss Sunshine, Paul Sunday/Eli Sunday in There Will Be Blood, Louis Ives in The Extra Man, Jay in Okja, and Edward Nashton/Riddler in The Batman.

The actor has also been a pivotal part of several other notable movies and a few TV series, including The Guilty, The Fabelmans, Swiss Army Man, Love & Mercy, Cowboys & Aliens, 12 Years a Slave, The Sopranos, Escape at Dannemora, and War & Peace, among others.

2) Seth Rogen as Gabe Plotkin

The highly acclaimed Canadian actor and filmmaker Seth Rogen is all set to play the role of Gabe Plotkin in Dumb Money. Plotkin is a well-known businessman, who is the founder of Tallwoods Capital LLC and Melvin Capital Management.

Rogen is best known for his portrayal of the character Ricky Danforth in Donnie Darko, Steve Wozniak in Steve Jobs, Mantis (voice) in the Kung Fu Panda movies, and Pumbaa (voice) in The Lion King movie series.

The actor has also been a significant part of an array of noteworthy movies and TV shows, entailing The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Fabelmans, The Disaster Artist, Neighbors, Take This Waltz, Undeclared, The League, Arrested Development, Pam & Tommy, and more.

3) Shailene Woodley as Caroline Gill

The critically acclaimed actor Shailene Woodley will be seen taking up the crucial role of Keith Gill's wife Caroline Gill, in Dumb Money.

Woodley rose to fame with her portrayal of the lead role of Amy Juergens in the popular TV series The Secret Life of the American Teenager. The actor is also best known for playing the role of Jane Chapman in Big Little Lies, Jennifer Stirling in The Last Letter from Your Lover, and Hazel Grace Lancaster in The Fault in Our Stars.

Shailene Woodley has also been a part of several other well-known movies and TV shows, such as the Divergent movie series, The Spectacular Now, Endings, Beginnings, The Fallout, To Catch a Killer, The O.C., Jack & Bobby, Felicity: An American Girl Adventure, and several others.

4) Pete Davidson as Kevin Gill

The well-known comedian Pete Davidson will play the significant role of Keith Gill's brother Kevin Gill in Dumb Money.

Davidson is best known for portraying the character of Duncan in Set It Up, Scott Carlin in The King of Staten Island, David in Bodies Bodies Bodies, Richard Hertz/Blackguard in The Suicide Squad, and Phineas T. Phreakers (voice) in The Freak Brothers.

He has also been a part of several other noteworthy TV shows and movies, including The Kids in the Hall, The Rookie, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Wild 'N Out, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Good Mourning, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Fast X and more.

Other cast members of Dumb Money include Vincent D'Onofrio as Steve Cohen, Nick Offerman as Kenneth C. Griffin, Sebastian Stan as Vlad Tenev, Anthony Ramos as Marcus, America Ferrera as Jennifer Campbell, Myha'la Herrold as Riri, and several others.

Don't forget to watch Dumb Money, which will arrive on September 22, 2023, in theaters.

