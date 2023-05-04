Kim Kardashian x Pete Davidson and 4 exes who were at Met Gala 2023

One of the most exclusive events of the year, the Met Gala 2023 saw many high-profile celebrities and icons from the fashion industry grace its red carpet. As usual, the highlight of the event was the outfits that invitees were wearing, which ranged from inspired to bizarre.

Like most red-carpet events, it is common for celebrities to bump into one another on the iconic steps of the grand ball's venue, the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year, in particular, there were a lot of exes who crossed paths at the Met Gala 2023.

Socialite-entrepreneur Kim Kardashian created quite a buzz at the Met Gala 2023 for her full pearl ensemble made up of 50,000 freshwater pearls, courtesy of Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry. But that wasn't the only reason she made headlines.

Kim's ex, comedian-actor Pete Davidson, was also invited to the Met Gala 2023, and a photo capturing a candid moment between Kim, singer Usher, and Pete went viral after the event. Kim and Pete dated for around nine months before calling it quits last year.

The duo, however, weren't the only exes who attended the Met Gala 2023, and there were a few other celebrities who also shared the red carpet with their exes on "fashion's biggest night."

5 celebrity exes who crossed paths at Met Gala 2023

1) Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

A candid moment of Kim conversing with Usher and Pete was captured at the Met Gala 2023 (Image via Getty)

Kim and Pete first announced they were together in 2021. They later made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents Dinner in April 2022. That same year, the couple attended the Met Gala together. Since they seemed to be getting along well, it was a shock to fans when they announced they had decided to "amiacably split" in August 2022.

The former couple made headlines when they were photographed together at the Met Gala 2023. Fans were happy to see that the former couple are still on good terms with each other.

2) Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson (Image via Getty)

The former couple grew close to one another while working on the Twilight film series. Kristen played the role of Bella Swan and Robert played Edward Cullen, and the duo became one of the most popular onscreen couples after the success of The Twilight Saga. It wasn't surprising to fans when the actors took their romance off-screen and started dating in 2009.

The couple, however, broke up when photos of Kristen kissing director Rupert Sanders surfaced online. The pair did reconcile after the incident, but eventually parted ways for good in 2013. Both Kristen and Robert attended the Met Gala 2023, albeit separately. Given their history, they probably didn't go out of their way to interact with one another.

3) Jennifer Lopez and P. Diddy

Jennifer and Diddy made many red carpet appearances together back when they were a couple (Image via Getty)

Jennifer Lopez and Diddy started dating in 1999, and soon became one of the "it" couples of the time. Their relationship wasn't exactly smooth and simple, and they were constantly on and off again, which went on for months. Eventually on Valentine's Day 2001, they announced that they had spilt up.

Looking stunning in a black-and-pink Ralph Lauren gown, the On The Floor hitmaker attended the event alone without husband Ben Affleck by her side. As for Diddy, he arrived with his date, Yung Miami, and so it is unlikely that the former couple interacted when they crossed paths at the Met Gala 2023.

4) Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk

Bradley and Irina have a daughter together (Image via Getty)

Rumors that Cooper and Shayk were dating started in 2015 when they were spotted hanging out multiple times. Their red-carpet debut together was at the L'Oréal Red Obsession Party during Paris Fashion Week 2016. The duo also welcomed their first child together in March 2017. But after four years of dating, they officially announced their split in 2019.

As a couple, they have attended the Met Gala together in the past. Active co-parents to their daughter, the duo have been on good terms and were seen interacting with each other at Met Gala 2023. After their split, they have often been spotted together, giving fans hope that they will eventually get back together.

5) Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley

Pete and Margaret's relationship only lasted a few weeks (Image via Getty)

Kim wasn't the only ex who Pete crossed paths with at the Met Gala 2023. Margaret Qualley, with whom he had a "whirlwind romance," also attended the event.

The news that Pete and Margaret were dating first broke in August 2019. They were spotted at award shows together and photographed during date nights. However, it wasn't meant to be and they split up in October 2019.

Awkward encounters with exes are something that most people can relate to, and so fans must have found it quite interesting to see their favorite celebrities bump into their exes on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet.

