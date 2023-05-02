“The under eyes and gaunt cheeks”: Kristen Stewart’s Met Gala 2023 appearance sparks concern online

The Met Gala 2023 once again gave a platform to designers to showcase their creations on the red carpet through Hollywood stars and many celebrities. Kristen Stewart was one of those who won hearts with her chic and classy yet edgy look. Donning a pant-suit style, she walked the red carpet. However, her appearance sparked concern online.

Some fans felt that Kristen looked ill in the pictures.

Netizens react to Kristen Stewart's 2023 Met Gala look (Image via Instagram)

This year, the theme of the “biggest fashion night” was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, in honor of the late influential designer. To note, Karl died in 2019 at the age of 85.

Meanwhile, designers and celebrities paid him respect by taking inspiration from his designs at the Met Gala 2023.

Netizens react to Kristen Stewart’s pant-suit picture from the red carpet

Kristen Stewart walked the Met Gala 2023 red carpet donning a Chanel black and white pant-suit. Her outfit included a few changes from a regular suit as it featured a cropped white blazer and a wide black collar.

Inside the blazer, the Oscar nominee wore a collared white top that looked like a vest. She finished her look with a black tie combined with a bow and a tiny brand logo. With a funky hairstyle, Kristen also donned a Chanel buckled belt and black-and-white loafers.

While her outfit was wonderful, fans felt that she looked sick. Online users sparked concern in an Instagram post by Entertainment Tonight. Take a look:

Netizens react to Kristen Stewart's 2023 Met Gala look (Image via Instagram)

Netizens react to Kristen Stewart's 2023 Met Gala look (Image via Instagram)

Netizens react to Kristen Stewart's 2023 Met Gala look (Image via Instagram)

Kristen Stewart rose to fame with the movie series, Twilight. At the time, she was dating her co-star Robert Pattinson, who also attended the Met Gala 2023.

In 2019, she announced her relationship with Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Meyer’s daughter Dylan Meyer. The two got engaged in November 2021.

Meanwhile, the actress’ outfit at the annual fashion event left fans worried about her health.

Where was the Met Gala 2023 held?

Ra’ifah @thatotherrai Thom Browne was the stylist winner of the #MetGala this year! Look at the MATERIAL! Thom Browne was the stylist winner of the #MetGala this year! Look at the MATERIAL! https://t.co/NQMgjt23J8

Met Gala 2023 took place at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Celebrities walked the red carpet at the New York City venue to honor the late designer Karl Lagerfeld. The exhibition consisted of nearly 150 designs and a few of his sketches.

While the annual fashion event was held on Monday, May 1, 2023, the exhibit will run for the public from May 5 to July 16, 2023.

From Anne Hathaway and Margot Robbie to James McAvoy and Robert Pattinson, the red carpet was graced by many popular faces. However, a lot of celebrities skipped the event, including Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Zendaya, Beyoncé, Blake Lively, Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande, Lady GagaMadison Beer, Lily-Rose Depp, Jennifer Connelly, Kris Jenner, and Lana Del Rey.

Vogue live-streamed Met Gala 2023 from 7.00 pm ET. Fans can find all the updates on the event on social media.

Poll : 0 votes