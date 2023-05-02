Met Gala 2023: 5 best bridal dresses

The Met Gala 2023 red carpet finally commenced on Monday, May 1, at 6:00 pm ET. The event, organized annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, saw some of the most iconic outfits making an appearance on the red carpet, honoring late German designer Karl Lagerfeld. Titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A line of Beauty," the 2023 theme honored the legacy left behind by Chanel's artistic director after his demise in 2019.

Karl Lagerfeld was notorious for keeping an iconic "Lagerfeld Bride" at the end of every fashion show. It became so iconic over time that every major model, including Alexa Chung, Maya Hawke, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Cara Delevigne, and Kendall Jenner have made an appearance donning the classic Lagerfeld bridal outfit.

To honor Karl Lagerfeld's this legendary custom, many attendees wore bridal dresses and gowns at the Met Gala 2023 red carpet.

From Dua Lipa to Penelope Cruz, 5 celebrities who wore Karl Lagerfeld-inspired bridal looks at Met Gala 2023

1) Rihanna in Valentino

The Diamond singer made a fashionably late appearance at the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in an all-white Valentino gown designed by the Italian fashion designer and Valentino's creative director Pier Paolo Piccioli himself. The gown honored both Karl Lagerfeld's bridal look and Chanel's iconic Camellia flower.

For the occasion, Rihanna, who is in the third trimester of her second pregnancy, opted for a silk faille dress, which was topped off with a silk faille cape. The silk cape featured 30 individual camelias, 25 leaves, and 500 petals. The gown was created by 30 seamstresses and featured a long 5-meter train.

2) Dua Lipa in Chanel

New Rules singer Dua Lipa was one of the co-chairs for the May 1 Costume Institute Benefit and therefore the pop star made sure to make an unforgettable entrance. The singer wore a vintage Chanel bridal gown from Fall/Winter 1972 collection.

The black and white tweed ballgown was designed by Karl Lagerfeld himself and was originally modeled by Claudia Schiffer. The look was finished off with a $10 million Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace. Named as the 'Lucida Star,' the luxury brand's necklace features a large white diamond worth over 100 carats and pays homage to the iconic yellow Tiffany diamond.

3) Alia Bhatt in Prabal Gurung

Indian actress Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Met Gala 2023 and was seen wearing a bridal all-white ball gown designed by Prabal Gurung. The RRR actress' dress featured a plunging neckline and back, with a corseted bodice showcasing her cinched waistline.

The gown additionally featured a layered tulle skirt with a train at the back. The entire ensemble was decorated in hand-embroidered white pearls, which were around 100,000 in number.

4) Penelope Cruz in Chanel

❦ @saintdoII finally id’ed the gown on penelope cruz and it’s from chanel spring 1988 couture!!! you can’t go wrong with 80s chanel finally id’ed the gown on penelope cruz and it’s from chanel spring 1988 couture!!! you can’t go wrong with 80s chanel https://t.co/CmsXguF3d4

Another co-chair for the Met Gala 2023, Penelope Cruz also opted for a bridal look. The dress was in a complete white hue and featured multiple bridal references, including a sheer white hood acting as a veil. The gown featured a pointed neckline and multiple small intricate details.

The bottom of the gown had a completely rounded layered skirt embellished with embroidery and glistening silver beading. The actress cinched her waist with the addition of a buckle belt. The gown is inspired by Chanel's 1988 Spring Couture collection.

5) Maya Hawke in Prada

The Stranger Things actress and her stylist Harry Lambert worked with Prada to create a bridal look to honor Karl Lagerfeld for Met Gala 2023. The bridal dress was different than usual as it came in a minidress finish, adorned with flowers and gazar bows. The dress was accompanied by an equally heavily-embellished ivory cape.

Other than the aforementioned five celebrities, many other stars opted to showcase their love for Karl Lagerfeld's bridal looks, including Gisele Bundchen, Alexa Chung, Halle Bailey, Whitney Peak, Irina Shayak, Emily Ratajkowski, Kim Kardashian, and more.

Poll : 0 votes