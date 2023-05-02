Karlie Kloss pregnancy reveal at Met Gala 2023 wearing Loewe gives internet a sweet moment 

American supermodel Karlie Kloss attended the Met Gala 2023 while pregnant with her second child. She beautifully revealed her good news at the event while looking gorgeous in a black long-sleeved Loewe dress that was inspired by Karl Lagerfeld's trompe-l'oeil dress. The 30-year-old's gown featured gold detailing and was accessorized with layers of pearls for the coveted annual ball.

Karlie's dress was form-fitting and floor-length. She wore a Jennifer Behr black bow over her slicked-back hair and Jimmy Choo heels to complete her outfit.

"Congratulations, Karlie !!! You're glowing": Netizens congratulate American supermodel Karlie Kloss on her second pregnancy revealed at Met Gala 2023

Fans rushed to Twitter to congratulate Karlie Kloss on her second pregnancy after she revealed the news at the Met Gala 2023; her reveal was one of the highlights of the recent event. Many praised the former Victoria's Secret supermodel's classy pregnancy reveal and her chic outfit. Karlie attended the event with her husband, Joshua Kushner.

addy🪐 @addyoss_ karlie kloss ate the pregnancy reveal at the met like WOW #MetGala karlie kloss ate the pregnancy reveal at the met like WOW #MetGala

Best of Kloss @bestofkloss and you look so gorgeous!!! @karliekloss congrats loveeeeee so happy for youand you look so gorgeous!!! @karliekloss congrats loveeeeee so happy for you ❤️ and you look so gorgeous!!!

gracie 🫶🏻 :( @heyysstephen 🥺 @karliekloss CONGRATULATIONS!!!! I AM SO HAPPY FOR YOU, KARLIE!!!! Hope you’re having a happy and healthy pregnancy @karliekloss CONGRATULATIONS!!!! I AM SO HAPPY FOR YOU, KARLIE!!!! Hope you’re having a happy and healthy pregnancy 💗💗💗🥺

lana @gaylorswiftl @karliekloss congratulations karlie you’re gonna be an amazing mother to both your kids🫶 @karliekloss congratulations karlie you’re gonna be an amazing mother to both your kids🫶

augustine @klossygirl @karliekloss I'm immensely happy for you and I wish you all the love and support for your family on this new journey! I'm so glad you feel comfortable sharing this with us. You are going to be an amazing mom for this little baby and Levi is going to be the best big brother🤍 @karliekloss I'm immensely happy for you and I wish you all the love and support for your family on this new journey! I'm so glad you feel comfortable sharing this with us. You are going to be an amazing mom for this little baby and Levi is going to be the best big brother🤍

Christine B. @ccat81 Probably the best plus one to any MetGala. @karliekloss Aww, congratulationsProbably the best plus one to any MetGala. @karliekloss Aww, congratulations 🎉 Probably the best plus one to any MetGala.

Ali 🏹 @Bruis3d_violets in love with everything you do @karliekloss this look was seriously next levelin love with everything you do @karliekloss this look was seriously next level 😭 in love with everything you do

Karlie Kloss made some chic moments at the Met Gala 2023 by revealing her pregnancy

Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner welcomed their first child together in March 2021. The former had confirmed her the news in November 2020 and debuted her baby bump on Instagram the following month. Last year at the Met Gala, the model said while sharing her experience of motherhood:

"The moment he was placed on my arms—I literally cry at commercials now, so I might cry right now—I just had this moment of, 'Now, every woman who has a child, every parent, goes through this. And it's just the most profound experience that I had no idea [about] until having a kid."

sending a huge congratulations to our favorite ultra secret co-parents who haven’t been spotted together since 2018 !! NowThis @nowthisnews Model Karlie Kloss receives congratulations while debuting a baby bump on the way to the #MetGala Model Karlie Kloss receives congratulations while debuting a baby bump on the way to the #MetGala https://t.co/H5T2103Y5w taylor swift and karlie kloss are bringing their second child into the world?? how are we feeling, late stage kaylors??sending a huge congratulations to our favorite ultra secret co-parents who haven’t been spotted together since 2018 !! twitter.com/nowthisnews/st… taylor swift and karlie kloss are bringing their second child into the world?? how are we feeling, late stage kaylors??sending a huge congratulations to our favorite ultra secret co-parents who haven’t been spotted together since 2018 !! twitter.com/nowthisnews/st…

This year at the May 1 gala, the model shared the news of her second pregnancy by telling Vogue:

"This is the first time I’m sharing my news."

She also told Entertainment Tonight:

"This is the most important night in fashion, and I’m honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long!"

Karlie Kloss has become known for her iconic appearances at the Met Gala over the years. Her fashion choices have often been daring, stylish, and unique, garnering attention and praise from fashion enthusiasts and the media alike.

From her elegant dresses to her innovative and bold outfits, the model has cemented her status as a fashion icon and continues to inspire and influence fashion trends.

However, the 30-year-old was not the only star to reveal her baby bump at the prestigious annual gala's red carpet; tennis superstar Serena Williams and pop superstar-entrepreneur Rihanna also made appearances with their baby bumps at the Met Gala 2023. While the former revealed her second pregnancy on the ball's red carpet for the first time ever, the latter had already done so while headlining the Super Bowl Halftime show earlier this year in February.

