Fact Check: Did Amanda Seyfried copy Taylor Swift's VMAs outfit at Met Gala 2023? Fans point out similarities

Amanda Seyfried appeared at the Met Gala 2023 in gold attire, leaving fans in awe. However, online users believed that her dress was similar to Taylor Swift’s VMAs outfit. While some fans claimed the actress paid tribute to the singer with the ensemble, a few asked why Amanda copied Taylor.

Netizens questioned Amanda about her dress on social media as the pattern matched the music artist’s VMAs attire.

On Monday, May 1, celebrities graced the red carpet at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event has always come with interesting themes, and this time, it was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, dedicated to the late influential designer.

Fans reacted to Amanda Seyfried’s Met Gala 2023 dress

Amanda Seyfried walked the red carpet at the Met Gala 2023 wearing a custom Oscar de la Renta dress. Fashion stylist Elizabeth Stewart styled the Dropout actress.

The beige mini dress consisted of fine beading chains over a corset. Amanda finished her look with wavy hair, red lipstick, and golden heels. Makeup artist Genevieve Herr gave Mamma Mia! actress a golden goddess look with rosy eyeshadow.

Netizens were in awe of the look, however, many compared it with Taylor Swift’s VMAs outfit. During MTV Video Music Awards 2022, the singer donned a similar Oscar de la Renta “naked dress,” but her outfit’s beads were diamond-like crystals. While Amanda Seyfried went golden, Taylor was covered in sparkling silver.

Take a look at fans pointing out the similarities between Amanda Seyfried’s Met Gala 2023 dress and Taylor Swift's VMAs 2022 outfit.

Etalk @etalkCTV Amanda Seyfried is channeling Taylor Swift's 2022 VMAs look at the #MetGala Amanda Seyfried is channeling Taylor Swift's 2022 VMAs look at the #MetGala https://t.co/8OI2xnl639

abeeha @abeeharajputtt_ WHY IS AMANDA SEYFRIED WEARING TAYLOR SWIFTS MET GALA DRESS WHY IS AMANDA SEYFRIED WEARING TAYLOR SWIFTS MET GALA DRESS

Kellie @KellieTallant_



#MetGala How nice of Amanda Seyfried to pay tribute to Taylor Swift. #MetGala 2023 How nice of Amanda Seyfried to pay tribute to Taylor Swift. #MetGala #MetGala2023 https://t.co/QRhED9wigz

However, there were several people who also praised Seyfried's look and said that she was "interesting to look at."

Yusra @YTekbali Amanda Seyfried might be the best dressed of the night. At least she’s interesting to look at. #MetGala Amanda Seyfried might be the best dressed of the night. At least she’s interesting to look at. #MetGala

lili @hfvalkyrie Honorable mention is Amanda seyfried cause this dress was cute, but more after party than met gala. Honorable mention is Amanda seyfried cause this dress was cute, but more after party than met gala. https://t.co/Y1OEvw6bfw

Tiffany Blair @imtiffanyblair

And this is from one of my favorite designer brands, Oscar De La Renta!

#MetGala I love the intricately beaded strands! Amanda Seyfried looks beautiful.And this is from one of my favorite designer brands, Oscar De La Renta! I love the intricately beaded strands! Amanda Seyfried looks beautiful.And this is from one of my favorite designer brands, Oscar De La Renta!#MetGala https://t.co/gEPpspRDnt

In her pre-red carpet interview, Amanda spoke about the event and said:

“It's an event and we have to show off our outfits. I mean, there's been... A lot of work is put into every single thing that we're wearing. So we have to be the good models that we are.”

Although her outfit turned out to be similar to Taylor Swift’s VMAs outfit, the Hollywood star looked gorgeous.

Interestingly, the Grammy-winning singer didn’t attend the fashion event.

Why did Taylor Swift skip the Met Gala 2023?

Superstar Taylor Swift skipped the Met Gala once again this year. The singer has been missing from the biggest fashion event for a few years.

Reports suggested that she didn’t attend the event as it clashed with her work schedule. She is currently on her nationwide Eras Tour and thus has tour rehearsals, back-to-back concerts, and a lot of travel.

It wasn't just Taylor, many celebrities skipped this year’s event. Some of them include Blake Lively, Zendaya, Beyoncé, Bella Hadid, Kris Jenner, Madison Beer, Jennifer Connelly, Lily-Rose Depp, Katy Perry, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and Selena Gomez.

Viewers can follow social media for updates and live streaming of the Met Gala 2023.

