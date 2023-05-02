Twitter turns Olivia Wilde X Margaret Zhang’s same Met Gala 2023 outfit into a meme fest

Met Gala 2023 welcomed many celebrities, including actress/director Olivia Wilde (39) and Vogue China editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang (29). Although they looked gorgeous in their respective outfits, fans pointed out that the two wore the same dress. As the theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the ladies co-incidentally picked the similar Chloé cocktail dress, created by the late designer.

Seeing the awkward similarities, Twitter turned the situation into a meme fest.

The major difference between Olivia and Margaret’s Met Gala 2023 outfit was the color. The Don't Worry Darling director donned the white one, while the Vogue employee went with Karl’s original black version.

Hilarious clips and photos take over Twitter as Olivia and Margaret wear the same dress

Netizens turned the Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang’s same dress debacle into a meme fest on Twitter.

Fans posted hilarious clips and photos that showed how two people might react if they bumped into each other in same outfits.

Take a look at the memes:

Olivia and Margaret’s Met Gala 2023 outfits explained

Olivia Wilde donned the white Chloé cocktail dress at the Met Gala 2023. Her outfit consisted of a guitar-shaped design, starting from her neck collar to her midriff. The same gold pattern was cut-out into cuffs for both hands. The long dress featured major side cutouts with caped shoulders, and she finished her look with dropped earrings and hair down her shoulders.

Speaking about her look at the red carpet event, Olivia said:

“This is Chloe, designed by Gabriella Hurst and also Karl Lagerfeld because Karl was a designer at Chloe for 25 years. And this is one of the pieces he designed in 1983 and it's been reimagined for me. The original is in the exhibition, it's called the violin dress.”

Margaret Zhang, on the other hand, wore the black dress with the same guitar/violin design, however, the emblem’s color was a darker shade of gold. Although she also went for similar side cutouts, the Vogue China editor-in-chief’s outfit featured a few differences. Her dress consisted of a fuller skirt and a cape with gold detailing on the hem. She finished her look with electric blue hair and black sunglasses.

The annual fashion event took place at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, where "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" was the theme. Running from May 5 to July 16, the exhibition includes around 150 outfits designed by the late Karl, plus a few of his sketches. During his lifetime, the influential designer worked with multiple luxury fashion houses, such as Chloé, Balmain, Patou, Chanel, and Fendi.

Karl passed away in 2019 at the age of 85. To honor his designs and milestones, the Met Gala 2023 featured his creations as the theme of the event.

The 2023 Met Gala was held on Monday, May 2, 2023, in New York City, from 7.00 pm ET onwards. The event was live-streamed by Vogue.

