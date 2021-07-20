What is Robby Steinhardt's net worth? Exploring the Kansas violinist's fortune as he passes away at 71

Robby Steinhardt is no more. The co-founder and co-lead vocalist of the rock band Kansas passed away on July 17th despite recovering from acute septic shock at a Tampa hospital after a severe pancreatitis case.

Robby Steinhardt was 71 years old at the time of his death. The news was confirmed by his wife Cindy Steinhardt and members of Kansas. Cindy said her husband suffered from pancreatitis in May and was placed on life support after an acute septic shock.

Also read: "Trying his best to redeem himself": David Dobrik leaves the internet divided after he reaches out to fans and offers to help them out

Kansas said in an official statement:

"The members of the band Kansas, past and present, wish to express our deepest sorrow over the death of our bandmate and friend, Robby Steinhardt. Robby will always be in our souls, in our minds, and our music. What he brought to us as bandmates, to the fans who attended our concerts, and to the sound of Kansas will always be heartfelt. We love him and will miss him always."

The net worth of Robby Steinhardt

The popular violinist's net worth was between $1 to $2 million. He was born on May 25th, 1950, in Illinois, USA.

When co-founding the rock band Kansas, Robby Steinhardt teamed up with Topeka West High School graduates Rich Williams, Phil Ehart, Kerry Livgren, Steve Walsh, and Dave Hope.

Robby performed with Kansas from 1973 to 2006, and around 15 million records of the band were sold. They have seven popular hits that include "Carry on Wayward Son" and "Dust in the Wind."

Also read: Who is Joel Osteen? All about the American pastor whose $4.4 million PPP loan and lavish lifestyle continues to face backlash online."

Robby Steinhardt started working on a solo project in 2020 that included an album and tour set for 2021. He attended Lawrence High School and was a concertmaster in his high school years.

Also read: What is Rich Paul's net worth? Exploring LeBron James' agent's fortune as he sparks Adele dating rumors at NBA Suns game

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer