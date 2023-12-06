What is Rocky Day? New Philadelphia phenomenon with Sylvester Stallone explored

Sylvester Stallone, star of the iconic boxing drama, Rocky, was recently in Philadelphia to celebrate the first-ever Rocky day, started by the City of Philadelphia to mark a number of monuments created to celebrate the iconic movie series.

The first movie in the franchise was released back in 1976, and the actor was seen visiting the Philadelphia Museum of Art once again on December 3, 2023, almost 50 years later, as per PEOPLE.

Accompanied by his long-term wife Flavin Stallone, the 77-year-old gave a heartwarming speech on a stage set up near the iconic 72 stairs site, seen in first movie. Claiming that his life initially changed when he walked down and up the steps in the movie, Sylvester Stallone talked about the kind of journey he has had and the love that he has constantly felt from his fans.

What else did Sylvester Stallone say in his speech during Rocky day celebration in Philadelphia?

Stallone visited the Philadelphia Museum as part of a grand opening event at the Parkway Visitor Center Outpost. The site saw the inauguration of the Rocky Shop, in addition to a statue and the iconic Rocky steps that were also seen in the movie.

Reflecting on his overall journey, Sylvester Stallone claimed that the first movie had effectively changed his life:

"My life changed when I went into that building, after going up these steps about 20 times when I was very, very young. I went in there, and that changed my life—one is physical, the other is emotional and spiritual. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I can’t believe you did this.”

The actor went on to claim that while he had been to a range of inspirational sites around the world during his life, the 72 steps continued to inspire him:

"When you get to the top, you feel inspired, special, hopeful, happy, and most of all, proud of yourself when you get to the top. Think about it: When you get to the top and look out, you did it. You feel good at this moment, really good. Because to me, when you’re up there, you feel like you can be the champion of your dreams. It’s a possibility. It’s a sliver of hope.”

Of course, the entire city of Philadelphia came together to celebrate the event, which is now expected to be a yearly affair. While it is unclear whether Sylvester Stallone himself will be present on Rocky Day next year as well, a huge crowd can again be expected to come together and celebrate the actor’s iconic character.

Regarded as one of the best sports movies of all time, Rocky inspired and continues to inspire generations of people and athletes around the world. The original series consisted of 5 movies and a 6th film that came out in 2006.

That is obviously in addition to the spinoff series Creed, which included the iconic character as a mentor to Adonis Johnson, played by Michael B. Jordan.

While the franchise series in itself has a huge base of worldwide fans, the celebration of the event has surely given Stallone's character a new lease of life.