Mike Batayeh, the popular actor and comedian best remembered for his role in Breaking Bad, tragically passed away hours ago in his Michigan home. He reportedly suffered a heart attack and died in his sleep. Though his credits include a lot of other projects, his role as the manager of Gus’ (played by Giancarlo Esposito) notorious laundromat is one of the most memorable ones.

A statement released by Mike Batayeh's family said:

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that my sisters and I announce the passing of our dear brother. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many.”

He was 52 years old. Batayeh did not have a history of heart issues, according to the family, who are shocked by this sudden development.

Apart from his famous stint in Breaking Bad, the actor also appeared in Everybody Loves Raymond. Many actors and directors paid tribute to Batayeh on their social media accounts.

How many episodes did Mike Batayeh appear on Breaking Bad?

Though his stint was short, most fans who have watched Breaking Bad remember the notorious manager who left an impact with his role. He appeared in only three episodes between 2011 and 2012.

In his tenure, he played Dennis Markowski, manager of the Lavanderia Brillante laundromat, which doubled up as the fabled meth lab and was a big part of the fourth season of the show.

Dennis appeared in the fourth season and played a key role in trying to fend off Steven Gomez and another DEA agent when they came snooping into the lab. He did reluctantly agree later to let them in. At the beginning of the fifth season of Breaking Bad, it was revealed that Dennis was apprehended by the police. There was some drama involving Dennis in the fifth season as well, where Mike had to help him in return for a favor.

Apart from this memorable stint on Breaking Bad, Batayeh has several noteworthy credits that will keep him alive in the memories of fans. His other memorable credits include Sleeper Cell, The Bernie Mac Show, Boy Meets World, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Mike Batayeh also appeared in several films, like American Dreamz, Don’t Mess with the Zohan, and Gas. He also played the starring role in Detroit Unleaded.

Mike Batayeh's career as a comedian was also decorated with big successes. He was not only a part of some popular clubs like New York’s Gotham and Los Angeles’ Laugh Factory, Comedy Store, the Improv, and the Icehouse, but also stretched the borders with his performances outside.

Batayeh was one of the first American comedians to perform for local audiences in the Middle East. He did a memorable performance in Dubai, which was also filmed for a special. He also made a special for Showtime Arabia, effectively becoming a ground-breaking American comedian. He also performed in Egypt, Lebanon, Nazareth, and Jordan, becoming one of the first American performers to do so.

A service for Mike Batayeh will be held at the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home in Plymouth on June 16.

Breaking Bad is available for streaming on Netflix.

