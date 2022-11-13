Who was Budd Friedman? Tributes pour in as Improv founder passes away at 90

On Saturday, November 12, the American comedian and founder of The Improv Comedy Club, Budd Friedman, passed away at the age of 90. He passed away due to heart failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
News of his death was confirmed by Hollywood Improv's official Twitter handle. The tweet read,
"The comedy world lost a giant today. In 1963 he changed the world of comedy by creating the first comedy club for the masses to come together in laughter. In 1963 he changed the world. He went global. He was a pioneer. He was a gentleman. He was a luminary."
The actor and producer started the Improv in New York City in 1963, shortly after quitting his job as an advertising executive.
Celebrities and fans of Budd Friedman took to Twitter to pay tribute
Born on June 6, 1932, in Norwich, Connecticut, Budd Friedman was part of one of the US Army's infantries during the Korean War in the early '50s. After getting wounded by an enemy grenade on his first day in action in 1953's summer, Friedman was hospitalized. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Combat Infantryman Badge (CIB).
In 1963, the comedy club pioneer, alongside his future wife, Silver Saunders, founded The Improv in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan. The address of the club's only venue was located on 44th Street, near the southeast corner of 9th Avenue.
Initially, the Improvisation Comedy Club was an after-hours café where Broadway performers used to showcase their performances. Over time, the comics started using the club to test their new material, while various New York-based productions' talent scouts also booked contemporary artists from the venue.
Budd Friedman effectively helped propel the careers of several renowned comics, including Rodney Dangerfield, Richard Lewis, Robert Klein, Jay Leno, Andy Kaufman, Freddie Prinze, Steve Landesberg, and Jimmie Walker.
The unfortunate passing of a figure with such legendary and influential stature garnered tributes from various admirers and celebrities. A popular figure in comedic circles, comedians and fans of Friedman took to Twitter to mourn his passing.
The Improv became a franchise of comedy clubs, having venues in different locations around the stateside, including Hollywood, Miami, Ontario, Tampa, Kansas City, Cleveland, and many more. Budd Friedman's comedy club franchise provided a platform for several big names in the industry to perform at their venue at one point.
From 1982 to 1996, Friedman served as a warm-up host for the A&E Network television series An Evening at the Improv. Besides serving as an MC, the renowned figure has appeared in movies like Star 80, National Lampoon's Funny Money, Jim Carrey-starrer Man on the Moon (as himself), and Judd Apatow’s 2009 movie Funny People.
Levity Live owns the Improv chain, as Budd Friedman sold it in 2014. In 2017, he co-authored a book, The Improv: An Oral History of the Comedy Club That Revolutionized Stand-Up.
He is survived by his wife Alix, children Zoe, Dax, Beth and Ross, and grandchildren Noah, Sophia, Jacob, Bronte, and Gibson.