Who was Budd Friedman? Tributes pour in as Improv founder passes away at 90

On Saturday, November 12, the American comedian and founder of The Improv Comedy Club, Budd Friedman, passed away at the age of 90. He passed away due to heart failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

News of his death was confirmed by Hollywood Improv's official Twitter handle. The tweet read,

"The comedy world lost a giant today. In 1963 he changed the world of comedy by creating the first comedy club for the masses to come together in laughter. In 1963 he changed the world. He went global. He was a pioneer. He was a gentleman. He was a luminary."

The actor and producer started the Improv in New York City in 1963, shortly after quitting his job as an advertising executive.

Celebrities and fans of Budd Friedman took to Twitter to pay tribute

Born on June 6, 1932, in Norwich, Connecticut, Budd Friedman was part of one of the US Army's infantries during the Korean War in the early '50s. After getting wounded by an enemy grenade on his first day in action in 1953's summer, Friedman was hospitalized. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Combat Infantryman Badge (CIB).

In 1963, the comedy club pioneer, alongside his future wife, Silver Saunders, founded The Improv in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan. The address of the club's only venue was located on 44th Street, near the southeast corner of 9th Avenue.

Initially, the Improvisation Comedy Club was an after-hours café where Broadway performers used to showcase their performances. Over time, the comics started using the club to test their new material, while various New York-based productions' talent scouts also booked contemporary artists from the venue.

Budd Friedman effectively helped propel the careers of several renowned comics, including Rodney Dangerfield, Richard Lewis, Robert Klein, Jay Leno, Andy Kaufman, Freddie Prinze, Steve Landesberg, and Jimmie Walker.

The unfortunate passing of a figure with such legendary and influential stature garnered tributes from various admirers and celebrities. A popular figure in comedic circles, comedians and fans of Friedman took to Twitter to mourn his passing.

Judd Apatow 🇺🇦 @JuddApatow So sad to learn of the passing of the legendary Budd Friedman, the owner of The Improv, who discovered everyone you love. A great man who we all loved. He made the world much happier! @HollywoodImprov So sad to learn of the passing of the legendary Budd Friedman, the owner of The Improv, who discovered everyone you love. A great man who we all loved. He made the world much happier! @HollywoodImprov https://t.co/YrA9R7iPnU

Hollywood Improv @HollywoodImprov Budd gave opportunity and support to everyone who had the privilege of performing in front of that iconic brick wall. We stand committed to his vision. His impact is immeasurable, and his legacy will be felt in comedy for generations to come. Budd gave opportunity and support to everyone who had the privilege of performing in front of that iconic brick wall. We stand committed to his vision. His impact is immeasurable, and his legacy will be felt in comedy for generations to come. https://t.co/EJylxOtWGy

Jason Zinoman @zinoman RIP Budd Friedman. Founded the Improv on West 44th St in 1963 as a post-Broadway clubhouse. Almost by accident, he, as much as anyone, invented the modern comedy club. RIP Budd Friedman. Founded the Improv on West 44th St in 1963 as a post-Broadway clubhouse. Almost by accident, he, as much as anyone, invented the modern comedy club.

kimberlyburke @kimberlyburke twitter.com/therichardlewi… Richard Lewis @TheRichardLewis Budd Friedman passed tonight. In 1971, my father, a hero to me died young. I was lost and found by this man who was a veritable kingmaker for many young comedians at his famed Improv. In many ways he was a lifesaver. I loved him and his family.RIP pal. RL Budd Friedman passed tonight. In 1971, my father, a hero to me died young. I was lost and found by this man who was a veritable kingmaker for many young comedians at his famed Improv. In many ways he was a lifesaver. I loved him and his family.RIP pal. RL🙏 https://t.co/1cdH5HX6f5 Thank you Budd Friedman Thank you Budd Friedman ♥️ twitter.com/therichardlewi…

Mike Larsen @MikeLarsenOH Get a good laugh in today, in honor of Budd Friedman, founder of the World Famous Improv and the man who provided the stage for me and my career to blossom. Rest in Joy, Budd! Get a good laugh in today, in honor of Budd Friedman, founder of the World Famous Improv and the man who provided the stage for me and my career to blossom. Rest in Joy, Budd!

Fausto Fernández @faustianovich Adiós al fundamental Budd Friedman, fundador y alma de The Improv (el Improvisation Comedy Club), el local de Manhattan donde dieron sus primeros pasos toda una estelar lista de titanes de la comedia. También él humorista, no dejó de aparecer en shows o programas de TV. Adiós al fundamental Budd Friedman, fundador y alma de The Improv (el Improvisation Comedy Club), el local de Manhattan donde dieron sus primeros pasos toda una estelar lista de titanes de la comedia. También él humorista, no dejó de aparecer en shows o programas de TV. https://t.co/p2SsnFS7Ng

Richard Lewis @TheRichardLewis Budd Friedman passed tonight. In 1971, my father, a hero to me died young. I was lost and found by this man who was a veritable kingmaker for many young comedians at his famed Improv. In many ways he was a lifesaver. I loved him and his family.RIP pal. RL Budd Friedman passed tonight. In 1971, my father, a hero to me died young. I was lost and found by this man who was a veritable kingmaker for many young comedians at his famed Improv. In many ways he was a lifesaver. I loved him and his family.RIP pal. RL🙏 https://t.co/1cdH5HX6f5

Jessica Kirson @JessicaKirson 🏼 RIP Budd Friedman, founder of the Improv Comedy Clubs. I remember sitting with him years ago in LA talking for hours. He was incredibly kind to me. He gave me great advice. He understood my comedic voice and encouraged me to stay authentic onstage. He created an empire. RIP Budd Friedman, founder of the Improv Comedy Clubs. I remember sitting with him years ago in LA talking for hours. He was incredibly kind to me. He gave me great advice. He understood my comedic voice and encouraged me to stay authentic onstage. He created an empire.🙏🏼❤️

Whitney Cummings @WhitneyCummings RIP Budd Friedman, one of the great champions of comedy and comedians. Just a monumental, incredible man. I will never stop performing at the Improv Comedy Clubs. RIP Budd Friedman, one of the great champions of comedy and comedians. Just a monumental, incredible man. I will never stop performing at the Improv Comedy Clubs.

loni love @LoniLove Budd Friedman is the reason many comics you see today are working.. He put money in our pockets and provided a space for us to audition and be seen for our stand up.. thank you so much Budd for believing in the power of comedy.. you changed the world now rest. #ripbuddfriedman Budd Friedman is the reason many comics you see today are working.. He put money in our pockets and provided a space for us to audition and be seen for our stand up.. thank you so much Budd for believing in the power of comedy.. you changed the world now rest. #ripbuddfriedman https://t.co/q3QQM4RX2T

Doug Stanhope @DougStanhope Budd Friedman has died.



Clear the aisles. Budd Friedman has died.Clear the aisles.

Shawn Pelofsky @shawnpelofsky I’ll never forget when I was a sketch comic at Acme Comedy Theater starting out and I met Budd Friedman at a comedy festival. I wanted him to see more of what I did, so I sent him a message in a bottle saying “I’m on the island of SS Acme, come save me.” And he showed up. #RIP I’ll never forget when I was a sketch comic at Acme Comedy Theater starting out and I met Budd Friedman at a comedy festival. I wanted him to see more of what I did, so I sent him a message in a bottle saying “I’m on the island of SS Acme, come save me.” And he showed up. #RIP

Suli McCullough @SuliMcCullough RIP Budd Friedman. You weren’t a real comedian until he told you to “Clear the aisles”. Thank you for providing the ultimate comedy showcase. RIP Budd Friedman. You weren’t a real comedian until he told you to “Clear the aisles”. Thank you for providing the ultimate comedy showcase.

John Wing @JohnWing5 Rest In Peace, Budd Friedman, 1932-2022. Thanks for getting me my first work visa in 1988. Rest In Peace, Budd Friedman, 1932-2022. Thanks for getting me my first work visa in 1988.

Marc Sheffler @M5Marc Two sad days in a row for Comedy. Yesterday Leo Gallagher, today Budd Friedman. Met Budd in 1969 @ the NYC Improv. I moved to LA in 1976 and Budd welcomed me with open arms. Will miss him & his monocle. Two sad days in a row for Comedy. Yesterday Leo Gallagher, today Budd Friedman. Met Budd in 1969 @ the NYC Improv. I moved to LA in 1976 and Budd welcomed me with open arms. Will miss him & his monocle.

Mike Falzone @MikeFalzone Thank you Budd Friedman. Thank you Budd Friedman.

Kevin S. Oshiro @kevin_oshiro R.I.P. to both Budd Friedman (the Improv (comedy store empire) and Gallagher (the Sledge-O-Matic hammer (either: a watermelon or anything else) guy) R.I.P. to both Budd Friedman (the Improv (comedy store empire) and Gallagher (the Sledge-O-Matic hammer (either: a watermelon or anything else) guy)

Bob Davidson @oybay



MLZ @ZambranaML @marcmaron Man. I spotted him once at the Hollywood Improv, years ago, from a distance (I got to L.A. in 2004, after the @USNavy ). It wasn't a cool moment like when I saw Mitzi Shore at the back of the Store and we locked eyes, but still, one of those "wow, that's Budd Friedman!" @marcmaron Man. I spotted him once at the Hollywood Improv, years ago, from a distance (I got to L.A. in 2004, after the @USNavy). It wasn't a cool moment like when I saw Mitzi Shore at the back of the Store and we locked eyes, but still, one of those "wow, that's Budd Friedman!"

The Improv became a franchise of comedy clubs, having venues in different locations around the stateside, including Hollywood, Miami, Ontario, Tampa, Kansas City, Cleveland, and many more. Budd Friedman's comedy club franchise provided a platform for several big names in the industry to perform at their venue at one point.

From 1982 to 1996, Friedman served as a warm-up host for the A&E Network television series An Evening at the Improv. Besides serving as an MC, the renowned figure has appeared in movies like Star 80, National Lampoon's Funny Money, Jim Carrey-starrer Man on the Moon (as himself), and Judd Apatow’s 2009 movie Funny People.

Levity Live owns the Improv chain, as Budd Friedman sold it in 2014. In 2017, he co-authored a book, The Improv: An Oral History of the Comedy Club That Revolutionized Stand-Up.

He is survived by his wife Alix, children Zoe, Dax, Beth and Ross, and grandchildren Noah, Sophia, Jacob, Bronte, and Gibson.

