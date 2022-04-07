Is Jim Carrey retiring? Sonic star addresses quitting acting with a Will Smith joke 

Jim Carrey has announced that he is considering retiring from acting. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the comedian revealed that he would like to spend his time doing the stuff he has “ignored.” The Ace Ventura actor also seemingly referred to Will Smith’s Oscars slap during his interview.

The 60-year-old walked the red carpet for the much awaited movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. During an interview on the carpet, he shared that he would be paying tribute to his friend and late actor Bob Saget in a Netflix Special. He also commented on rumors of him quitting acting. He said:

“I got to get out of here before I slap someone.”

Carrey was referring to Will Smith’s Oscars controversy where he slapped comedian Chris Rock. Following the subtle remark, Carrey revealed that he would like to spend time painting or watching television shows. The actor also announced that he will be putting out his own NFTs following retirement. He said:

“Honestly, I feel like there's so many things, because I've been so busy for so long, important things that I've ignored. Like, there's 25 years of Mystery Science Theater I have to catch up on. And there's painting. I do paint. I'm gonna be putting out NFTs. I'll announce that on Twitter soon. And that's kinda fun for me still.”

Carrey also expressed that he wishes to strive for “un-exceptionalism” and wants to be “frighteningly normal.”

“I’ve done enough”: Jim Carrey discusses plans after retirement

Carrey also told Access Hollywood that he was “fairly serious” about retiring. However, if an important script comes along, he will continue to act. Speaking about the same, he said:

“It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

The actor also shared that he enjoys living a “quiet life” and loves his “spiritual life.”

The actor is best known for his roles in The Truman Show, The Mask, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Cable Guy. However, his role as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 might be his last time on-screen.

Speaking about Jim Carrey’s potential retirement, Sonic the Hedgehog 2's producers Neal Mortiz and Toby Ascher revealed that they “wouldn’t even try” to replace Jim Carrey for the role of Dr. Robotnik.

The last time Jim Carrey made headlines was when he commented on the Oscars slap. He condemned Hollywood for giving Will Smith a standing ovation after he assaulted Chris Rock on stage. Not many hours later, a clip of Carrey forcibly kissing Alicia Silverstone during the 1997 MTV Movie Awards went viral online. Netizens commented that Carrey was in no position to speak of the assault following his actions during the MTV awards ceremony.

Edited by Siddharth Satish