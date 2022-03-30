Video of Jim Carrey kissing Alicia Silverstone onstage resurfaces online after actor talks about suing Will Smith over Chris Rock slap

A video of Jim Carrey forcibly kidding 19-year-old Alicia Silverstone at the 1997 MTV Movie Awards went viral online. The actor won an award for best comedic performance for Cable Guy. As he walked on stage to accept the award from the actress, he planted an unexpected kiss on the actress which left her stunned.

The video resurfaced and has garnered momentum after the actor criticized Hollywood for giving Will Smith a standing ovation on Oscars night after he won Best Actor for King Richard. However, the actor’s victory was overcast as just minutes prior to the win, the 53-year-old walked on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock.

Reacting to the viral moment, Jim Carrey told CBS’s Gayle King that he was “sickened” by Will Smith receiving a standing ovation. He continued:

“Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore.”

Jim Carrey also opined that Will Smith “should’ve been” escorted out of the ceremony following the moment he slapped Chris Rock. He continued:

“I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever, it’s going to be ubiquitous. That insult is gonna last a very long time."

He further said:

"If you want to yell from the audience and show disapproval or say something on Twitter [that’s fine]. But you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words.”

Carrey concluded by saying that Will Smith “has something going on inside him that’s frustrated.” He added that the now viral Oscars moment “was not a good moment. It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment last night… It was a selfish moment.”

Video of Jim Carrey assaulting Alicia Silverstone on-stage goes viral on social media

In light of Jim Carrey's strong stance against Will Smith following the mishap at Oscars 2022, his non-consentual kiss with Alicia Silverstone has fanned flames against him.

Ham on Wry @RealHamOnWry Hollywood doing what it does best. Acting on cue.



Hollywood doing what it does best. Acting on cue.

As the actor gave his acceptance speech, Silverstone was seen standing awkwardly behind him. Carrey later apologized to her backstage when he realized that the actress was humiliated.

Several netizens bashed the 60-year-old on Twitter stating that he did not have the right to comment on Will Smith’s viral 'slap moment.' Reacting to the same, a few tweets read:

this slap made the whole internet start diggin up everybody's filth. zoe kravitz opened her privileged mouth & now everybody is remembering her dad grooming two 17 year old young ladies at 35. Jim Carrey spoke out & him assaulting Alicia Silverstone at 19 is floating around now

Jim Carrey tried to French kiss Will Smith at the MTV movie awards and he kissed Alicia Silverstone without her consent at the same award show. So he assaulted two people in one night and no body said a word. He should be minding his own business.

Who agrees with him?



Jim Carrey slams Hollywood for giving Will Smith a standing ovation at the Oscars, calling them "spineless." Jim Carrey… the guy who kissed a 19 year old Alicia Silverstone without her consent… that Jim Carrey?

Well, Jim Carrey is kind of the worst person to virtue signal what happened, since he assaulted Alicia Silverstone and ironically, Will Smith himself 20-years ago.

After seeing the clip of Jim Carrey assaulting Alicia Silverstone at the Oscars it was best if he had kept his mouth shut.

It's funny to watch these famous men with their own violent histories condemn Will Smith. Alex Baldwin assaulted a photographer. Jim Carrey assaulted Alicia Silverstone (on stage in front of millions of people). Kareem used to punch folks and his son attempted to murder someone.

Alicia Silverstone was not the only celebrity to feel uncomfortable with Carrey during the awards night in 1997. Ironically, the actor attempted to kiss Will Smith himself, who was seen laughing and pushing the Bruce Almighty actor away. Will Smith held on to the actor’s throat in an attempt to save himself from Carrey’s outstretched tongue.

