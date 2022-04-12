"I want to do more stuff like that" - Sami Zayn discusses taking inspiration from Andy Kaufman

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has been one of the most reliably entertaining superstars in WWE in recent years. His last two encounters at WrestleMania even involved celebrities Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville, respectively.

Zayn went all out in building up the guest stars to escalate his feuds naturally. For his WrestleMania 38 match against Knoxville, fans also saw him utilize social media to great effect in the road to the bout.

In an interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Zayn talked about interacting with both celebrities leading up to WrestleMania and complimented both men.

"One of those things that the ego enjoys is like, damn, I know a lot," said Zayn. "I only realize how much I know when I have to explain it to someone who knows zero. But not only that they're great performers in their own right, so I like bouncing off, especially Knoxville, because he's so creative." (28:52)

Zayn also cited Andy Kaufman as one of the inspirations for his antics against Knoxville in the build to their WrestleMania bout:

"I already am weird about social media and how I use it, but I got put in a position to use it like that because I'm working with Knoxville and I really enjoy it," Zayn continued. "It's given me all of these ideas for more out-of-the-box things that I want to do, and we talk about Andy Kaufman a lot as this great outside-the-box guy who blurred the lines of reality, and getting to do the movie premiere and stuff like that, I got my little dose of that and got real high off it. I want to do more stuff like that, and the funny thing about the movie premiere was I was the wrestler and Andy Kaufman." said Zayn. (31:44)

You can check out the complete interview below:

Sami Zayn has had a successful year in 2022

The Master Strategist has reached new heights in 2022. His rivalry with Knoxville led to him memorably crashing the Jacka** Forever movie premiere. Knoxville also publicly released Zayn's phone number, prompting countless people to call and message the WWE star.

Sami Zayn has also been part of some incredibly entertaining segments with Brock Lesnar and got the latter to bring out his comedic side. Though The Beast Incarnate attacked him on both occasions, their unexpected chemistry shined on TV.

Hopefully, fans will see Zayn make the most out of his next building feud with Drew McIntyre on the blue brand.

Have you enjoted Sami Zayn's recent run in WWE? Sound off below.

