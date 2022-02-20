What is Sam Kang’s current job? Top Chef contestant’s professional journey explored

Bravo is bringing in another season of Top Chef next month with 15 contestants in tow. Sam Kang is one of the talented chefs who will participate in Season 19 to showcase his culinary skills.

Kang has traveled the world to gather knowledge regarding different cuisines and flavors. He is not only an extraordinary chef but also an incredible teacher. He is currently working as a chef educator who provides culinary education to passionate students.

Kang has a website dedicated to his new journey of being a teacher, which started in 2020. One can attend classes online or learn in his kitchen. Chef Sam Kang's website reads:

“Learning how to cook shouldn’t be difficult, and you don’t have to do it alone. Join Michelin-star Chef Sam on a journey to prepare restaurant-quality dishes where, you will learn the fundamentals of working in a kitchen and setting yourself up for success with organization, knife cuts, seasoning, as well as how to plate and present your beautiful masterpiece.”

Sam Kang headed to New York with just $700

Kang always dreamt of becoming a head chef. In 2010, he left his hometown (Gardena, California) and headed to New York with just $700 in his pocket.

His professional journey started at a two Michelin-starred restaurant, Momofuku Ko by Chef David Chang. After learning the foundation of cooking, he joined Chef Daniel Humm’s three Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park in 2012. There, he learned the value of teamwork, finesse and organization.

Four years later, he returned as a sous chef to Momofuku Ko and helped Chef David Chang open Bar Wayō. He served as the Chef de Cuisine in the new venture.

Kang learned more about cuisines when traveling around the globe, including Cambodia, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam, Japan, Laos, France, Spain, South Korea, and the UK. According to his website, his culinary skill is defined as the “Art of Cooking Without Cooking.”

All about Top Chef Season 19

Kang and the remaining 14 contestants will have to go through many difficult challenges to survive the competition series. They will be judged by Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, alongside head judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

The winner will receive a whopping cash prize of $250,000, a feature in Food and Wine magazine and the title of Top Chef America.

Top Chef Season 19 is all set to premiere on Bravo at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

