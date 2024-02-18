What did Sebastian Villasenor do? Case explored as teen arrested over allegedly plotting Ontario school attack

On February 10, 2024, 18-year-old Sebastian Villasenor, a student from Ontario Christian High School, was apprehended after a fellow student raised concerns about him allegedly being obsessed with school shootings and having access to weapons. KTLA reported that after being informed by the student about the potential threat, school officials immediately contacted authorities.

As per People, police claimed that Villasenor allegedly planned on carrying out an active shooter attack at the school. ABC7 Los Angeles reported that, according to a statement by the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office, when Sebastian Villasenor was arrested, he was charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted criminal threats.

On the morning of February 15, 2024, he made his initial court appearance in Rancho Cucamonga.

Authorities confiscated over 1,000 rounds of ammunition from the Ontario Christian High School student's home

NBC Los Angeles reported that Sebastian Villasenor allegedly plotted an elaborate plan to carry out a shooting at his school. According to a report by ABC7 Los Angeles, during interviews, Sebastian Villasenor told authorities that he planned on targeting at least five specific students in his attack. His motive for the same currently remains unclear.

As per authorities, although he was not bullied, he had difficulty forming relationships with classmates. Officials also mentioned that Sebastian had an obsession with the 1999 attack at Columbine High School and may have been planning a shooting around April 20, which marks the anniversary of the 1999 attack.

ABC7 Los Angeles reported that Chief Mike Lorenz of the Ontario Police Department spoke about the case and said:

"What we discovered through the course of our investigation revealed that Villasenor had every intention of carrying out a school shooting at the Ontario Christian High School."

Chief Lorenz added:

"During our investigation we learned Villasenor was obsessed with school shootings and police response times. He researched tactical supplies and was in the process of choosing a specific date to carry out the school shooting."

The publication reported that several weapons, including seven rifles, two revolvers, one handgun, and one shotgun, were discovered at the student's residence. Authorities also confiscated more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition from his home. Sebastian's parents reportedly legally owned the weapons in question.

Ontario Police Chief referred to the student who reported the potential attack as a "hero"

NBC Los Angeles reported that Chief Mike Lorenz of the Ontario Police Department praised the student who notified the school authorities about the possible attack.

"The student who came forward, who saw something and said something, is a hero. That student saved lives, spared families from losing their children, and a community from being devastated from a senseless act of violence," he said.

School officials were also thankful to law enforcement authorities and the student who came forward with the information that led to the arrest. As per ABC7 Los Angeles, the President of the Ontario Christian School Association Board, Jason Gaudy, said:

"We're grateful that this is not another version of this story. There are a lot of people that were a part of making that happen."

Chief Lorenz also confirmed that there is currently no further threat to students or staff at the school.