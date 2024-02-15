“Keep protecting your stupid guns”: An Atlanta high school shooting that left four students injured stirs massive outrage online

On Wednesday, February 14, four students were shot and hurt outside of a high school in Atlanta. NBC News quoted a press release from Atlanta Public Schools that said the kids were hit by gunfire from an unidentified car. The incident took place in the Benjamin E. Mays High School’s lower campus parking lot just after school ended. When the gunfire took place, a police officer from the school was there.

Fox5 reported that around 4 pm, right after school ended, a brawl took place that resulted in gunfire. As soon as news of the shooting got out, netizens took to X to condemn the school system and the authorities.

One person criticized the authorities' stance on gun laws (Image via X/@roAnne)

Internet reacts as the Atlanta high school shooting left four students injured

According to the school administration, four students were injured on Wednesday as they were leaving the high school when someone opened fire on them from a car. The names of these kids, who were taken to a nearby hospital, haven’t been revealed yet.

They were only identified as three male 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old. The school district reports that no further staff members, students, or teachers have suffered any injury.

Expand Tweet

As per Fox10, Mayor Andre Dickens officially addressed the unfortunate incident at a press conference late Wednesday night. He was surrounded by officers from the city's Police Department and the public school Department.

Once the news of the shooting was uploaded on X, netizens took to @K12ssdb's and @SenatorWarnock's posts to condemn the school and the authorities.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Media outlets and the authorities haven’t yet provided much information regarding the shooting

Authorities reported that fire rescue and police arrived right after the incident. Following that, firefighters, medical personnel, and officials from the APD and APS rapidly descended upon the school.

Ronald Applin, the chief of police for the school, told Fox5,

“There was an officer on scene while those shots were being fired, he broadcasted over the radio, requesting additional support”.

As per NBC News, the district said in a statement,

“Atlanta Public Schools Police Department and Atlanta Fire Rescue immediately responded to the situation, and all victims were transported to the hospital and confirmed to have non-life-threatening injuries. No other students, faculty, or staff were injured”.

No other injuries were recorded. Additionally, reports of any arrests did not surface right away. An investigation is currently underway on the shooting. Furthermore, the district has announced that all school activities have been canceled.

As per Fox, the Atlanta police have stated that the lead agency in this event is the school system, which operates its own police department.

The car that was used in the shooting was not immediately described by the authorities. According to Fox5, no arrests have been made, and the names of the parties involved have not been made public. Additionally, the police didn't give out any new information regarding the incident.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE