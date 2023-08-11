What did Shahiem Willis do? Charges explored as NYC teacher arrested over inappropriate texts to student

Shahiem Willis, a 25-year-old public school teacher from New York City was arrested on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, for allegedly exchanging s*xually explicit text messages with a 16-year-old former student.

The alleged texts were exchanged between Willis and his former student on July 19, 2023, and July 20, 2023, as per the New York City Police Department. As per the police reports, Willis worked at the school where the recipient of his texts was a student.

It has been reported by PIX11 that Willis formerly worked at MS 935 in Brooklyn but has since been removed from his position, pending the final outcome of the investigation against him. Shahiem Willis was a teacher of English Language Arts before he was removed on August 8, 2023, according to inside sources from the Department of Education.

Shahiem Willis has been charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child

As per the New York City Police Department and public employment records, Shahiem Willis has been charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child for allegedly sending s*xually explicit text messages to his former student. As per online records available on Willis, he was a per-diem teacher in general education.

It is not yet known how the New York City Police Department became aware of the alleged crime committed by Willis. Further, it is unclear what the nature of the engagement and relationship between Willis and the victim was and no motive has been established at the moment. However, it has been revealed that he was arrested by the 107th Precinct of the New York City Police Department whose jurisdiction covers Cunningham Heights, Fresh Meadows, and Hilltop Village.

Authorities that work in the Department of Education seem to have disavowed the actions of Shahiem Willis completely. As per PIX11, a source from within the Department of Education has made the following statement regarding the arrest of Willis:

“This alleged behavior is very troubling and completely unacceptable. Upon learning of this allegation, the employee was immediately removed, pending the outcome of the arrest. If convicted, we will pursue termination. Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our students”

Meanwhile, the New York City Police Department has released a photograph of Shahiem Willis in hopes that those in the general public who see the picture and recognize him can provide more details about the accused and the alleged crime in question.