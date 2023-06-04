“This was a mistake. Take it down”: United States Department of Education garners backlash from netizens for Pride month tweet

On Thursday, June 1, the official Twitter handle of the United States Department of Education put out a tweet with an attached picture that stated, "HAPPY PRIDE MONTH," surrounded by rainbow-colored graphics, including a rainbow heart, which has seemingly not gone well with a particular section of internet users.
The tweet, which is on the receiving end of major internet backlash, has gone on to amass over 2 million views. It was accompanied by a caption that read:
"Everyone in the school community should feel valued for who they are & free to be their authentic self".
It concluded with a Pride Month message to LGBTQI+ students, teachers, and staff, stating that the "ED has got your back". The account, which has over 1.5 million followers, also changed its profile picture to a rainbow-themed one.
The tweet did not sit well with many netizens at all, as they took to social media to berate the education department by calling them out for allegedly s*xualizing kids and not focusing enough on education.
United States Education Department labeled "groomers" in light of recent Pride Month tweet
The US Education Department's recent tweet dedicated to Pride Month brought in a barrage of heavy backlash. The most prominent responses under the comments section all talked about how children didn't require a s*xual identity as they were just kids. Several netizens also labeled the Department of Education as "groomers".
A few users questioned what any of this had to do with, "reading, writing & arithmetic." Some even wanted to either abolish the United States Department of Education or defund it. Former The Bachelor contestant Jillian Anderson lambasted the department for promoting sin.
A lot of Twitterati cited the post as offensive and non-inclusive to their religion and belief. Some talked about how the Education Department was apparently attacking Christians.
Users encouraged citizens to get their kids out of state-sponsored public schools and claimed that acceptance and tolerance did not require celebration. A few people thought that this was the best "homeschool ad" they'd ever seen.
Later in the day, the National Education Association, which is the largest education personnel labor union in the United States, also put out a Pride Month tweet, in support of LGBTQIA+ students and educators. The union's post also contained a link to sign a pledge to showcase user support for the LGBTQIA+ community.
Lat year during Pride Month, the US Department of Education raised the Pride Unity Flag over its building for the very first time. Deputy Secretary of Education, Cindy Marten, said that the event was to ensure equity among every student in the nation.
The flag was hoisted along with the United States flag, over the Lyndon B Johnson Building, in Washington DC.