Video of Bri Teresi boycotting Target for Pride Collection takes the internet by storm

Bri Teresi, an Instagram model and influencer, is boycotting Target for its latest Price Collections and the video of the same is garnering massive attention on social media. In the video, Bri can be seen holding a gun, taking aim, and saying:

"Target you have put the children in your crosshairs and now you have become the target."

Soon after this, the video went viral and amassed 223k views at the time of writing this article. Notably, Bri enjoys a massive fan following of 1.5 million people on Instagram.

Target is one of the companies that is currently reeling under massive backlash for coming up with a pro-LGBTQ marketing move. They recently released a clothing line that laid a special focus on Pride Month. This move by Target was not appreciated by conservatives and people started outraging over it.

Bri Teresi's video receives mixed reactions on social media

As soon as Bri shared the video, several social media users reacted to it. While some supported Bri, others mocked her:

Ron Filipkowski @RonFilipkowski The War on Woke Target continues. The War on Woke Target continues. https://t.co/rmJhELgFhe

VTChiveGuy @golfnut9999 @briteresi @Target You really fall hard for that key word brainwashing. 🤷🏻‍♂️ @briteresi @Target You really fall hard for that key word brainwashing. 🤷🏻‍♂️

Thomas Ian Russell‏ @ThomasIanRusse5 @RonFilipkowski I find it ironic that she's dressed for shopping at Target. Could this be some sort of 'false flag' operation? We'll get to the bottom of this! @RonFilipkowski I find it ironic that she's dressed for shopping at Target. Could this be some sort of 'false flag' operation? We'll get to the bottom of this!

Amber Dawn @scotsandlit @JoJoFromJerz @RonFilipkowski Why is she dressed like Target if she hates it so much 🤪 @JoJoFromJerz @RonFilipkowski Why is she dressed like Target if she hates it so much 🤪

Bri Teresi earlier targetted Bud Light and high-end lingerie brand Honey Birdette and Tampax Tampons

When the Bud Light controversy was at its peak, Bri Teresi released a video in which she was seen shooting Bud Light cans, Tampax Tampons, and Honey Birdette's high-end lingerie. In the video, Bri Teresi said:

"I’m shooting at Honey Birdette Lingerie, Tampax tampons & Budlight. These companies have all gone woke! Tampax has used a biological male to promote their tampons."

The conservatives who came across this video praised Bri Teresi for doing so and said that this is the best that someone could do to boycott the products of these so-called woke companies.

In the recent past, several brands have come forward in support of LGBTQ and this has led to conservatives boycotting these brands.

As people are boycotting Target, the company has lost $10 billion in market valuation in the last 10 days, as per NY Post.

Notably, a few days ago, Target marked its stock value at $160.96 a share. However, after receiving major backlash online, the company's value dropped and it closed at $138.93 a share.

Target earlier saw such a major drop in its stock value during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, its share value has fallen down further because of its recent campaign.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Target, Brian Cornell talked about the pro-LGBTQ clothing line and said that selling them was right for society.

