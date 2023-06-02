"Stop trying to influence our kids": Lego Boycott calls intensify online amid furor over transgender building sets

LEGO becomes the latest company to face calls for a boycott after netizens came across its LGBTQ+-themed building sets. The claim was made by British internet personality Oli London on May 28, 2023, via Twitter.

Oli, who previously identified as gender-neutral, transgender, and transracial, shared stills of the toy maker’s Pride-themed building sets. He alleged that the company was making transgender building sets. Following this, he claimed that the toy maker, which is for kids aged above 5, is subconsciously influencing the children with gender ideology and wants them to become trans.

The British influencer also made a reference to the company’s 2022 Pride campaign, “A-Z of Awesome,” an alphabet of builds that was a collaboration with LGBTQIA+ Lego fans. Aside from him, Twitter user @SaraGerre wrote that it was getting ridiculous and asked companies to stop trying to influence their kids.

Conservatives call for a Lego boycott due to transgender building sets claims; Lego's spokesperson clears the air

Oli London’s tweet immediately sparked outrage aimed at the toy maker. Many people said that they were done with the company and would not purchase anything from them anymore. Moreover, some even wrote that they would not let their children play with toys from this company anymore.

However, Oli London’s claims of transgender building sets being created by the toy maker were quickly shot down by a spokesperson of the brand. They said that the information provided on Twitter is false and that they have not released any Pride-themed sets aimed at children.

The spokesperson also clarified that “A-Z of Awesome,” which was released last year, was a marketing campaign and featured sets built by adult LGBTQ+ fans, and none of those sets were for sale.

LEGO shared the collection of unique Pride-themed builds created by its queer fans via a Pinterest board. Scenes like a garden with flowers in the color of the transgender flag and a wedding with two grooms were depicted in the collection.

The spokesperson also said that Lego’s 2020 Pride campaign ended in April 2023, and the details about this year’s collection are due soon.

Other companies facing backlash and boycott threats

The sudden war over corporates and other companies’ pro-LGBTQ marketing was triggered when trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney shared her sponsorship deal with Bud Light via an Instagram post in early April 2023. Dylan was gifted a personalized can of Bud Light with her face on it as a celebration of her “365 Days of Girlhood”.

The Trump Train 🚂🇺🇸 @The_Trump_Train Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch’s stock has lost roughly $27 Billion over the Dylan Mulvaney boycotts.



Go Woke Go Broke! Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch’s stock has lost roughly $27 Billion over the Dylan Mulvaney boycotts.Go Woke Go Broke!

However, netizens called for boycotts of the beer brewer and labeled it as “woke.” They bought Bud Light cans and bottles just to destroy them to show their protest. Many poured down the beer and even shot the cans while encouraging others not to buy from the brand anymore.

Soon after the Bud Light furor, Nike was targeted for partnering with Dylan to promote their women’s sports bras and leggings. Conservatives and anti-trans individuals went on to lengths such as burning their Nike bras and even went to the extent of humiliating Dylan by calling her a “man in a dress.”

After that, any brand that promoted inclusive marketing campaigns or showed its support for the LGBTQ+ community has come under the radar of backlash from the conservatives and their calls for boycotts.

Popular retailer Target has also fallen victim to the boycott for promoting Pride-themed merchandise, specifically a “tuck-friendly” swimwear that some people claimed was being sold to indoctrinate trans ideologies into the minds of young kids. Since then, Target’s stock has faced a loss of a whopping $13.8 billion within two weeks due to the mass boycott calls.

Other brands like Jack Daniels, North Face, Ford, and Miller Lite, among others, were also attacked for promoting liberal and inclusive commercials. As such, they were all labeled “woke” by conservatives.

