What is the Burn Bra Challenge? Dylan Mulvaney's Nike partnership prompts boycott on TikTok

A TikTok user has started a “Burn Bra” challenge to protest against Nike’s partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Mulvaney shared a series of photos on her Instagram donning a Nike sports bra and a pair of leggings. However, it did not sit right with the majority of women as they bashed the brand for choosing a transwoman to promote its sports bra, something that they claim is solely meant for “real women.”

Amidst the calls to boycott Nike products, TikTok creator @chatterbox.mama shared a video on April 12, where she burned her Nike sports bras as a symbol of protest. She encouraged every other “real woman” to participate in the challenge.

The self-described “Southern Mama” addressed “real women” in her video and said they have been fighting since the 1960s for their rights. The creator then mentioned Nike and said the brand should be ashamed of itself. She referred to Dylan Mulvaney next and addressed Nike:

“You chose a little boy with no breasts and some junk in his pants to represent real women. Nike, I am done with you. I will never, ever buy a Nike product for as long as I live”

Various women protesting against Dylan Mulvaney's Nike Partnership

Nike’s latest venture included a paid partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, an actor and influencer who identifies as a woman and uses she/her pronouns. Although Dylan has not undergone any gender reassignment surgery, she is undergoing hormone replacement therapy.

Soon, agitated consumers started criticizing the brand. Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies also called for a boycott, saying that the collaboration was a parody of women and that it had set back attempts to safeguard women’s sports. She said:

“The only way we can make these companies sit up and listen is to boycott with our wallet — it’s the only thing they listen to.”

Olympic legend Sharron Davies is leading calls to boycott Nike over its campaign with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney — which she ripped as "literally a kick in the teeth" to women.

Davies also stated that Dylan was a poor choice for promoting sports bras since she had nothing to fill one.

Many shared images of English footballer Chloe Kelly taking off her jersey and revealing her Nike sports bra after scoring the winning goal at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. They said that Kelly should have been in Dylan Mulvaney’s place, promoting Nike’s sports bra, and further commented that Dylan had no connection to sports whatsoever.

Worn by a genuine athlete during a real time actual sporting event watched by the world & if it was trusted by Chloe Kelly during the Euros then thats the best advert you never had to pay for. #nikeboycott @Nike now THIS is what I call a perfect ad for sports clothing.Worn by a genuine athlete during a real time actual sporting event watched by the world & if it was trusted by Chloe Kelly during the Euros then thats the best advert you never had to pay for. #Nike @Nike now THIS is what I call a perfect ad for sports clothing.Worn by a genuine athlete during a real time actual sporting event watched by the world & if it was trusted by Chloe Kelly during the Euros then thats the best advert you never had to pay for. #Nike #nikeboycott https://t.co/0HIHRmx0mR

Popular journalist Megyn Kelly also lashed out at the trans influencer during The Megyn Kelly Show. She said:

“I’m sorry, Dylan doesn’t have breasts.”

She emphasized that the influencer does not need any sort of a bra, let alone a sports bra. Megyn continued that women who wear bras and know what it’s like to wear one would not:

“be inspired to buy one based on non-breasted Dylan Mulvaney prancing around in a Nike sports bra.”

However, the furor did not stop there, as the new “Burn Bra” challenge is gaining momentum on TikTok. User @chatterbox.mama seemed upset over Nike choosing a trans influencer to represent its sports bra. She addressed the “millions and millions” of women and challenged them to burn their bras. The creator said:

“This is our day to start this challenge. Burn your Nika bras.”

She said that if someone does not own a Nike bra, they can use another bra as a symbol and a way of showing solidarity. The user then put two of her Nike sports bras into a fireplace by her pool.

Nike asks customers to be kind and inclusive

Nike responded to the criticism that its partnership deal with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney was getting. As consumers pledged to boycott the brand, Nike told them to be kind and inclusive.

The company promoted its Pegasus 40 sports shoes on Instagram on Thursday, April 6, and wrote that they welcome comments that contribute to a constructive and positive discussion. It asked everyone to encourage each other and firmly stated that bullying or hate speech of any kind that is not in the spirit of an inclusive and diverse community will be removed.

