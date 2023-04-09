“This is what I call a perfect ad for sports clothing.”: #Nikehateswomen trends as old photo of Chloe Kelly resurfaces amidst Dylan Mulvaney scandal

Nike has been facing tremendous backlash after controversial influencer Dylan Mulvaney shared a series of photos from a paid partnership with the brand.

The internet was furious when Dylan, a transgender content creator, shared images of herself in a pair of leggings and a sports bra on her Instagram account, tagging Nike Women, and providing links for the product pages.

Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies has called for a boycott of the sportswear brand due to its paid partnership with Dylan. Many questioned the brand for partnering with the influencer, claiming Dylan has nothing to do with any sport.

Twitter user @SineadPaghan shared an image of English footballer Chloe Kelly spinning her jersey in the air and revealing her Nike sports bra after scoring the winning goal for England in the UEFA Euro 2022 final.

The user described it as the perfect ad for sports clothing and claimed that sportswear, worn by an actual athlete during a real-time sporting event, is something that should be the best kind of ad.

The Truth Fairy #ToriesOut #FBPE @SineadPaghan

Worn by a genuine athlete during a real time actual sporting event watched by the world & if it was trusted by Chloe Kelly during the Euros then thats the best advert you never had to pay for. #nikeboycott @Nike now THIS is what I call a perfect ad for sports clothing.Worn by a genuine athlete during a real time actual sporting event watched by the world & if it was trusted by Chloe Kelly during the Euros then thats the best advert you never had to pay for. #Nike @Nike now THIS is what I call a perfect ad for sports clothing.Worn by a genuine athlete during a real time actual sporting event watched by the world & if it was trusted by Chloe Kelly during the Euros then thats the best advert you never had to pay for. #Nike #nikeboycott https://t.co/0HIHRmx0mR

The majority seemed to have an issue with the influencer being a transwoman. Netizens said that the brand should have paid someone who is a biological woman to promote its sportswear.

A few others accused the brand of exploiting the LGBTQIA+ community. The influencer also received criticism for accepting the sponsorship deal.

Netizens say Nike should have paid footballer Chloe Kelly for a partnership

As photos of English athlete Chloe Kelly in Nike's sportswear surfaced on Twitter, people started opining that Kelly, a real sportswoman, should have been made to promote the brand, instead of Dylan Mulvaney, who has no real connection with sports.

The hashtag #NikeHatesWomen and #BoycottNike started trending universally on Twitter after the internet was angered by the brand's decision to choose Dylan Mulvaney to promote its sports bra.

Alison Kilgour @AlisonMKilgour

Ambassador to promote their sports bra (used to support the females breasts, tissue and muscle) whilst working out or playing sport, here she is. England’s Chloe Kelly. If @Nike wanted a world class femaleAmbassador to promote their sports bra (used to support the females breasts, tissue and muscle) whilst working out or playing sport, here she is. England’s Chloe Kelly. #WomanFace #dylanmulvaney is the wrong choice on so many levels If @Nike wanted a world class femaleAmbassador to promote their sports bra (used to support the females breasts, tissue and muscle) whilst working out or playing sport, here she is. England’s Chloe Kelly. #WomanFace #dylanmulvaney is the wrong choice on so many levels https://t.co/Oxx4BCuFRi

Colette Ramsay @ramsay_colettei



A NIKE SPORTS BRA.



Running with a look of unconfined joy in a moment of transcendental sporting excellence. @coachblade NIKE had the "feminist icon of the decade" in the photo of Chloe Kelly after scoring England's winning goal in the euro 22 final, ripping off her shirt - to reveal what?A NIKE SPORTS BRA.Running with a look of unconfined joy in a moment of transcendental sporting excellence. @coachblade NIKE had the "feminist icon of the decade" in the photo of Chloe Kelly after scoring England's winning goal in the euro 22 final, ripping off her shirt - to reveal what?A NIKE SPORTS BRA.Running with a look of unconfined joy in a moment of transcendental sporting excellence.

SageSullivan @sage218 @AEHALL1983 @Nike Chloe Kelly’s a humble Legend . Nike has got this so wrong and totally disrespected their female customer base . @AEHALL1983 @Nike Chloe Kelly’s a humble Legend . Nike has got this so wrong and totally disrespected their female customer base .

Kerry Jackson @TeacherLady959 @VictoriaPeckham There are so many amazing sportswomen @nike could use to advertise their products. Chloe Kelly famously ran around in her Nike Sports Bra after scoring the winning goal in the Euros. Women like her are role models for young girls. I think this is a own goal for Nike. @VictoriaPeckham There are so many amazing sportswomen @nike could use to advertise their products. Chloe Kelly famously ran around in her Nike Sports Bra after scoring the winning goal in the Euros. Women like her are role models for young girls. I think this is a own goal for Nike.

Mcfearsonsfearsom @Mcfearsonsfear1 @AEHALL1983 @Nike Nike have misjudged this on an unbelievable scale! Think I’ll start wearing adidas trainers they have seriously got this one wrong but wait for the PR people spin it and make it look like the 99% of the population are somehow bigoted! Chloe Kelly example shows the naivety of nike @AEHALL1983 @Nike Nike have misjudged this on an unbelievable scale! Think I’ll start wearing adidas trainers they have seriously got this one wrong but wait for the PR people spin it and make it look like the 99% of the population are somehow bigoted! Chloe Kelly example shows the naivety of nike

Andy @ajo__87 @RachMajor @Nike Disappointed to see this. You can rightly say I would prefer our lionesses to get the deals they deserve and chloe Kelly would sell more. Without being transphobic and invalidating dylan mulvaney identity. Oh and trans women are women. @RachMajor @Nike Disappointed to see this. You can rightly say I would prefer our lionesses to get the deals they deserve and chloe Kelly would sell more. Without being transphobic and invalidating dylan mulvaney identity. Oh and trans women are women.

Lesslee @Lesslee111 #SharronDavies #chloekelly Thanks Chloe Kelly and Sharron Davies for speaking out against Nike’s ad. They don’t listen to the little people who used to buy their goods. Nike is insulting women. This is not inclusive it’s divisive! What a joke! #boycottnike Thanks Chloe Kelly and Sharron Davies for speaking out against Nike’s ad. They don’t listen to the little people who used to buy their goods. Nike is insulting women. This is not inclusive it’s divisive! What a joke! #boycottnike #SharronDavies #chloekelly

Some also pointed out that Chloe Kelly looks fit and healthy while Dylan Mulvaney looks ill, which they claimed is not a good ad for sportswear.

Morgan 🐀 @themorganyoukno Transphobes hate Dylan Mulvaney scoring a Nike promo because they’re bigots but *I* hate it because I’m extremely over companies picking zero bodyfat ultraskinny white women to rep their brands



we are not the same Transphobes hate Dylan Mulvaney scoring a Nike promo because they’re bigots but *I* hate it because I’m extremely over companies picking zero bodyfat ultraskinny white women to rep their brandswe are not the same https://t.co/NkgRfIwUgt

Billy Bragg @Serena_Partrick



Dylan Mulvaney has a BMI of 17.4.



A healthy BMI starts at 18.5.



In a number of countries Dylan would need to gain 8lbs in order to be allowed walk a catwalk.



Nike promoting this as healthy is EXTREMELY irresponsible. Did @Nike miss the memo that "anorexic-chic" was over?Dylan Mulvaney has a BMI of 17.4.A healthy BMI starts at 18.5.In a number of countries Dylan would need to gain 8lbs in order to be allowed walk a catwalk.Nike promoting this as healthy is EXTREMELY irresponsible. Did @Nike miss the memo that "anorexic-chic" was over? Dylan Mulvaney has a BMI of 17.4.A healthy BMI starts at 18.5.In a number of countries Dylan would need to gain 8lbs in order to be allowed walk a catwalk.Nike promoting this as healthy is EXTREMELY irresponsible. https://t.co/vHmFG6IFjn

Malcolm Fle✘ - 🇺🇸Amoral Mercenary🇺🇸 @Malcolm_fleX48 LMAOOOO, Now even Nike is trolling women with a Dylan Mulvaney Sponsorship.



Patriarchy up by 29 at the half. LMAOOOO, Now even Nike is trolling women with a Dylan Mulvaney Sponsorship.Patriarchy up by 29 at the half. https://t.co/mKx4Lb2mp0

Sharron Davies spoke on the Dan Wootton Tonight Show and expressed her frustration over Dylan Mulvaney’s paid partnership with the sports brand. She said:

“It's so frustrating. We take two steps forward with World Athletics and Swim England protecting women's sport and then Nike does this.”

Davies called the ad a parody of women. She said that in the past, the phrase “run like a girl” was always seen as an insult, while Dylan behaved in a very unathletic and unsporty way in her TikTok video where she was promoting the brand.

Davies added:

"And it's so frustrating when only 1% of the USA sponsorship dollar goes to females in sports. That Nike would do this feels like a kick in the teeth.”

Dylan Mulvaney and the Bud Light controversy

Dylan Mulvaney, a biological male who identifies as a woman and uses she/they pronouns, is yet to have gender reassignment surgery. She is currently using gender-affirming hormone therapy to help her transition.

The 26-year-old influencer gained recognition while documenting her transition journey on TikTok and Instagram. She also recently celebrated her 365 days of being a girl and received a heartfelt congratulatory letter from Vice President Kamala Harris.

However, the internet has not been quite happy with the influencer's recent partnership deals. Prior to her deal with the popular sports brand, netizens were outraged by her partnership with Budweiser's sub-brand Bud Light.

Many claimed that the alcohol brewer was forgetting its major customer base and started calling for boycotting the brand as well. Country singer Travis Tritt also mocked the influencer and her deal with Bud Light.

However, a lot of trans activists and LGBTQIA+ allies defended the influencer and stood up against the trans criticism both Dylan and Bud Light were facing.

