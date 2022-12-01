"He gets a pass because of his skin color": Megyn Kelly slammed for take on Will Smith's Oscar slap 

American journalist Megyn Kelly explained why she thinks Will Smith has gotten away without any punishment after he slapped Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards earlier this year.

In his latest appearance on The Daily Show on November 29, Will Smith addressed the now-infamous incident and disclosed that he had been going through some stuff but that it "doesn't justify [his] behavior at all."

The 52-year-old broadcaster was not impressed by Smith's response and slammed him for his actions on live television. While appearing alongside Sky News host Paul Murray on November 30, she stated:

"Let's be honest. If Will Smith were white and had assaulted Chris Rock, a black man at the Oscars, he would never work again a day in his life. He gets a pass because of his skin color and because he's a huge star and Hollywood celebrates that and values that above all else."

However, Megyn Kelly's comments did not sit right with some of the Twitter users who called her out for attacking Will Smith. One user wrote:

"Megyn Kelly's comments on Will Smith are racist, of course, but also ironic, given her career is probably one the best examples of Affirmative Action and who benefits most..."

Megyn Kelly thinks actor Will Smith is playing the victim card

While commenting on Will Smith's infamous slapping incident with comedian Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars, Megyn Kelly further stated that Will Smith does not resent his actions and will get a "pass" because of his celebrity status.

"They have to act like they're mad over this one incident because they realize that the general population doesn't appreciate it, but they're not really mad. Will Smith is gonna get a total pass and all the time remind us about how he's the real victim."

Kelly's remarks were not very much appreciated by netizens, with several of them voicing their opinions.

One person wrote:

"What a criminal thing to say. What's wrong Megyn Kelly no one paying attention to you anymore so you have to come out and attack Will Smith."

Another wrote:

"@megynkelly claims that Will Smith is getting away with slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars because of the color of his skin. That's ironic seeing that Megyn Kelly owes the success of her career to the color of HER skin."

A third netizen wrote:

"Since when does a black man ( celebrity or not ) get special treatment because of his skin colour in America?"

Another person slammed Kelly by writing:

"Someone clearly doesn’t know about the centuries long treatment of African Americans in America lmao he definitely did not get a pass."

Will Smith and Chris Rock got entangled in a sensational incident during the 94th Academy Awards, held on March 28, 2022.

While presenting an award for the Best Documentary category, Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head and called her "G.I. Joe." The actress has been battling alopecia for years now and has been vocal about it on social media.

Suddenly, on live television, Will Smith walked on stage and smacked Rock right across his face for the joke. When he returned to his seat, the Focus actor yelled:

"Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth."

Later that night, Will Smith won his first ever Oscar in the 'Best Actor' category for his role in the 2021 movie, King Richard.

On The Today Show, the actor recalled the incident to host Trevor Noah, stating:

"I understand how shocking that was for people. On that stage, yeah, I was gone, dude. I was gone. That was a rage that had been bottled for a really long time, but I understand the pain."

Earlier in her news segment, Kelly referenced Smith and called out Hollywood culture for being "drunk on their own wine."

"Why am I supposed to celebrate you like you're the second coming? Because you can do that. Well, I don't. Most people don't. So he gets up there, behaves outrageously at the most lavish, exciting, in the Hollywood industry, event of the year, and now his apology tour."

This is not the first time that Megyn Kelly has attacked Will Smith. Back in March 2022, she compared the Men in Black actor to Meghan Markle for "whining and crying" after he delivered his Oscar acceptance speech for King Richard.

