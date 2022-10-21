"She wanted to be objectified": Megyn Kelly slammed for comments on Meghan Markle's Deal or No Deal experience

American journalist Megyn Kelly was slammed online after she made a dig at Meghan Markle for feeling objectified while appearing on the game show Deal or No Deal. She said:

"She loved every minute of it. She wanted to be objectified."

During the latest episode of her podcast The Megyn Kelly Show, the 51-year-old personality claimed that she did not buy Markle's comments about feeling like a bimbo since she knew exactly what she was getting herself into.

She further added that Markle was trying to "con" everybody and instead enjoyed her time while being the briefcase girl on the show.

Meghan Markle confessed to feeling objectified during her time on Deal or No Deal, stating the show was more about appearance than intellect.

Twitter reacts to Megyn Kelly's criticism of Meghan Markle's remarks

After Megyn Kelly's criticism of Meghan Markle's confession went viral, Twitteratis slammed the talk show host for belittling the Duchess of Sussex's confession. Moreover, users also dubbed her "racist" and "jealous" of Markle.

Grandma Grit 🌎 @grandmagrit Megyn Kelly is now trending because she is putting down Meghan Markle. I think Megan Markle is wonderful and Megyn Kelly is a nasty racist. What do you think? Megyn Kelly is now trending because she is putting down Meghan Markle. I think Megan Markle is wonderful and Megyn Kelly is a nasty racist. What do you think?

John Guzzardo @JohnGuzzardo The few times I’ve listened to Megyn Kelly, I’m reminded why I don’t listen to her. The few times I’ve listened to Megyn Kelly, I’m reminded why I don’t listen to her.

Christopher Bouzy @cbouzy So now Megyn Kelly is getting on the anti-Meghan Markle bandwagon? So now Megyn Kelly is getting on the anti-Meghan Markle bandwagon? https://t.co/JVp4wHpwVn

Noah Ingledew @NoahIngledew Remember that Megyn Kelly is such an ardent defender of white supremacy that she lost her shit when someone suggested Santa Claus wasn’t white. Remember that Megyn Kelly is such an ardent defender of white supremacy that she lost her shit when someone suggested Santa Claus wasn’t white.

MyraDonn @DonnMyra Every once on a while a tweet will pop up and remind me again what a terrible person Megyn Kelly is - racist with a huge helping of anti-vaxxer. Every once on a while a tweet will pop up and remind me again what a terrible person Megyn Kelly is - racist with a huge helping of anti-vaxxer.

Frank @AltomareFrank @megynkelly I sense a little jealousy from an also ran Megyn Kelly. @megynkelly I sense a little jealousy from an also ran Megyn Kelly.

Anne MacDonald @Canuck1949 @nypost Meghan Markle is a wonderful person and Megyn Kelly is a creepy wannabe. @nypost Meghan Markle is a wonderful person and Megyn Kelly is a creepy wannabe.

What exactly did Megyn Kelly say?

In the latest episode of her podcast show, Megyn Kelly rubbished Markle's claims of feeling "objectified" when she appeared on Deal or No Deal as briefcase girl no. 24:

“The laughable notion that she did not know what she was getting herself into when she took a job in which one’s only mission is to look tan, wear false eyelashes and wear a skimpy shiny dress while opening a suitcase.”

Kelly further dismissed her claims and said:

“She knew exactly what she was getting herself into on that job and it was no surprise to her that they wanted her to look as good as possible while doing it. What she’s trying to con us on now is whether she enjoyed it. She wanted the adulation just like she still wants it to this day.”

While appearing on the latest episode of her Archetype podcast, Meghan Markle stated that although she was thankful for the job, she left it because it was more about appearance than intellect:

“And there were different stations for having your lashes, put on, or your extensions, put in, or the padding in your bra. We were even given spray-tan vouchers each week because there was a very cookie-cutter idea, of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about our beauty. And not necessarily about brains."

Markle said she did not like how the show made her feel, like she was not smart:

"I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn‘t the focus of why we were there and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach. Knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance.”

Neither Megyn Kelly nor Meghan Markle's comments about her appearance on Deal or No Deal were questioned by Whoopi Goldberg and Markle's former co-star, Claudia Jordan.

