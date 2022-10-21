How long was Meghan Markle on Deal or No Deal? Bimbo comment sparks backlash online as internet brings up 90210 role

American actress Meghan Markle received backlash on social media for taking up a guest role in 90210 after leaving Deal or No Deal for feeling objectified.

In the recent episode of her Archetype podcast, the 41-year-old star told Paris Hilton that she left her stint as a "briefcase" girl on NBC's game show because it made her feel "not smart" and like a bimbo.

However, soon after her comments went viral, fans were quick to note that after her appearance on Deal or No Deal from 2006 to 2007, Markle took up a role in CW's 90210, which was along the same lines, and slammed the star for being a hypocrite.

Twitter reacts to Meghan Markle's bimbo comment

After Meghan Markle left her job at Deal or Not Deal, she appeared as Wendy in two episodes of 90210. After her "bimbo" comments, a video of the actress resurfaced on social media where her character was apparently caught giving Ethan Ward oral s*x in his car.

In the scene clip, Ward, played by Dustin Milligan, gets shocked when his girlfriend Annie, played by Shenae Grimes, notices him sitting in his car. His reaction is soon explained when he is adjusting his pants, and Wendy's head popped up from his lap.

After the video resurfaced, Twitteratis were quick to slam the Suits actress for taking the raunchy role even after stating she left Deal or No Deal “solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains.”

Meghan Markle's comments were also questioned by celebrities

After Meghan Markle's comments about feeling objectified went viral, The View host Whoopi Goldberg questioned her claims of being the "briefcase girl" on Deal or No Deal, stating contestants there only thought about money and nothing else.

"We're not journalists, we're actors. You left, and that was your prerogative. But I feel bad because I don't think people were looking at these girls like this, I think people wanted the money. That's TV, baby. But, what did you think you were going to? You know that's what the show was."

Even Markle's Deal or No Deal co-star Claudia Jordan called out the Duchess of Sussex's for her comments on her Instagram story. She stated that they were "never treated like bimbos" and the show provided several opportunities for them in the future.

“For clarity – yes getting a modelling gig on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect, but every show the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on, who they knew would engage with the contestants. And Deal or No Deal never treated us like bimbos. We got so many opportunities because of that show.”

Jordan also clarified that she was not taking a dig at Markle but just defending the show.

In her recent podcast episode, Meghan Markle said that she was grateful for her job on Deal or No Deal, but the show only focused on appearances and not brains, which is why she left it:

“All the girls, we would line up and there were different stations for having your lashes put on or your extensions put in, or the padding in your bra. We were even given spray tan vouchers each week because there was a very cookie cutter idea of precisely what we should look like.”

She said she would leave "with this pit in my stomach" for being reduced to "this specific archetype" as the show was all about looks and no substance.

