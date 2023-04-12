What did Dylan Mulvaney say to Kid Rock? Trans activist addresses Bud Light backlash amid latest Olay controversy 

Amidst her Bud Light and Nike controversy, Dylan Mulvaney has responded to the backlash against her Bud Light collaboration. She also responded to Kid Rock's viral video, where he can be seen shooting a stack of Bud Light cans with an assault-style rifle.
Dylan talked about how beer companies have always been “supportive” of the LGBTQIA community. As a guest on the Onward with Rosie O’Donnell podcast, Mulvaney commented on Kid Rock and his video, saying:
“Beer companies have been supportive of the LGBTQIA community for decades. This is not the first time. Who do you think sponsors pride? Gay people, trans people, we drink beer, too, man. Put down your gun, Kid Rock. It’s in bad taste.”
The Bud Light controversy happened on April 1, 2023, when the beer company sent Dylan beer cans with her face on them to celebrate her first year as a trans woman.
After Bud Light and Nike, Olay faces social media backlash after collaboration with Dylan Mulvaney
Dylan Mulvaney, an influencer who has been embroiled in several boycott controversies, has once again faced backlash for her collaboration with the skincare brand Olay. She is an active influencer, who is often seen sharing beauty tips and sponsored content with various brands. However, Mulvaney has been constantly scrutinized by anti-trans campaigners online ever since a sponsored video for Bud Light sparked a boycott.
Mulvaney's Olay video, which features her miming to the "Olay Every Day" song while applying the brand's SPF moisturizer, has ignited yet another wave of social media backlash against the brand. Despite garnering over 185k likes, the video has also fueled online calls for a boycott of Olay.
The advertisement and the collaboration have sparked fury amongst social media users. However, despite all the controversies, Dylan has been positive in her approach and talked about how the trolls do not “understand her.”
In the Onward with Rosie O’Donnell podcast, she said:
“The reason that I think I am so…I’m an easy target is because I’m so new to this. I think going after a trans woman that’s been doing this for like 20 years is a lot more difficult. I think maybe they think that there’s some sort of chance with me … But what is their goal?”
During her conversation with O'Donnell, Dylan Mulvaney addressed the growing backlash for the first time, breaking her silence on the matter. This marked the influencer's initial public acknowledgement of the mounting criticism that has been directed towards her.
Social media users reacted to Dylan Mulvaney’s collaboration with Olay
Dylan Mulvaney's recent collaboration with Olay has infuriated netizens, as many have expressed their disappointment and anger over the partnership.
Many have taken to social media to voice their opinions on the matter, leading to a heated debate about the role of influencers and the importance of brand collaborations.
At the moment, neither Olay nor Dylan has responded to the backlash.