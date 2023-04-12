What did Dylan Mulvaney say to Kid Rock? Trans activist addresses Bud Light backlash amid latest Olay controversy 

Amidst her Bud Light and Nike controversy, Dylan Mulvaney has responded to the backlash against her Bud Light collaboration. She also responded to Kid Rock's viral video, where he can be seen shooting a stack of Bud Light cans with an assault-style rifle.

Dylan talked about how beer companies have always been “supportive” of the LGBTQIA community. As a guest on the Onward with Rosie O’Donnell podcast, Mulvaney commented on Kid Rock and his video, saying:

“Beer companies have been supportive of the LGBTQIA community for decades. This is not the first time. Who do you think sponsors pride? Gay people, trans people, we drink beer, too, man. Put down your gun, Kid Rock. It’s in bad taste.”

The Bud Light controversy happened on April 1, 2023, when the beer company sent Dylan beer cans with her face on them to celebrate her first year as a trans woman.

After Bud Light and Nike, Olay faces social media backlash after collaboration with Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney, an influencer who has been embroiled in several boycott controversies, has once again faced backlash for her collaboration with the skincare brand Olay. She is an active influencer, who is often seen sharing beauty tips and sponsored content with various brands. However, Mulvaney has been constantly scrutinized by anti-trans campaigners online ever since a sponsored video for Bud Light sparked a boycott.

Mulvaney's Olay video, which features her miming to the "Olay Every Day" song while applying the brand's SPF moisturizer, has ignited yet another wave of social media backlash against the brand. Despite garnering over 185k likes, the video has also fueled online calls for a boycott of Olay.

Oli London @OliLondonTV Dylan Mulvaney is the new face of OLAY WOMEN! Dylan Mulvaney is the new face of OLAY WOMEN! https://t.co/XffQ3ZmtKK

The advertisement and the collaboration have sparked fury amongst social media users. However, despite all the controversies, Dylan has been positive in her approach and talked about how the trolls do not “understand her.”

In the Onward with Rosie O’Donnell podcast, she said:

“The reason that I think I am so…I’m an easy target is because I’m so new to this. I think going after a trans woman that’s been doing this for like 20 years is a lot more difficult. I think maybe they think that there’s some sort of chance with me … But what is their goal?”

During her conversation with O'Donnell, Dylan Mulvaney addressed the growing backlash for the first time, breaking her silence on the matter. This marked the influencer's initial public acknowledgement of the mounting criticism that has been directed towards her.

Chief Nerd @TheChiefNerd Dylan Mulvaney is now the face of P&G’s Olay skincare brand Dylan Mulvaney is now the face of P&G’s Olay skincare brand https://t.co/duEx8UzanY

Social media users reacted to Dylan Mulvaney’s collaboration with Olay

Dylan Mulvaney's recent collaboration with Olay has infuriated netizens, as many have expressed their disappointment and anger over the partnership.

Many have taken to social media to voice their opinions on the matter, leading to a heated debate about the role of influencers and the importance of brand collaborations.

Jackie Walker @AGSoccerMom What not to buy:

Dylan Mulvaney's Paid Partnership Deals

Nike Women

Bud Light

Ole Henrikson

Plaza Hotel

Soda Stream

Mac

ASOS

Eos

Crest

Kate Spade

Ok Cupid

Svedka Vodka

Urban Decay

CeraVE

Native

Neutrogena

Mugler

Mylo

Amazon Prime

Olay

Kind

Kitchen Aid

Maybelline

Motorola US What not to buy:Dylan Mulvaney's Paid Partnership DealsNike WomenBud LightOle HenriksonPlaza HotelSoda StreamMacASOSEosCrestKate SpadeOk CupidSvedka VodkaUrban DecayCeraVENativeNeutrogenaMuglerMyloAmazon PrimeOlayKindKitchen AidMaybellineMotorola US

Oli London @OliLondonTV



Another brand that has no respect for their customers- women!



#GoWokeGoBroke #dylanmulvaney DYLAN MULVANEY stars in new Olay advert, appearing in an ad with women and advertising a women’s skincare product!Another brand that has no respect for their customers- women! DYLAN MULVANEY stars in new Olay advert, appearing in an ad with women and advertising a women’s skincare product! Another brand that has no respect for their customers- women! #GoWokeGoBroke #dylanmulvaney https://t.co/VbCFg0g1Fp

Helena Baptiste (@🏡) 🕊️ @sumbodysbabygrl Every hard-earned dime you give to the following goes straight into Dylan Mulvaney's bank account.



Anheuser-Busch

Nike

Ulta

Kitchenmaid

Plaza Hotel

Mugler

Kate Spade

Ole Henrickson

Nars

Maybelline

Olaplex

Mac

Tampax

Olay

Crest

Svedka Vodka

Urban Decay

Walmart

Charlotte Tilbury Every hard-earned dime you give to the following goes straight into Dylan Mulvaney's bank account.Anheuser-BuschNikeUltaKitchenmaidPlaza HotelMuglerKate SpadeOle HenricksonNarsMaybellineOlaplexMacTampaxOlayCrestSvedka VodkaUrban DecayWalmartCharlotte Tilbury https://t.co/8bGnet5cJm

Truthseeker @Xx17965797N Olay Skin spawns backlash from women's rights activists after enlisting trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney to sell beauty cream



Bye bye Olay🖕 Olay Skin spawns backlash from women's rights activists after enlisting trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney to sell beauty cream Bye bye Olay🖕 https://t.co/4Brd3c8Ain

Diane @SoCalValleyGal twitter.com/OliLondonTV/st… Oli London @OliLondonTV Dylan Mulvaney is the new face of OLAY WOMEN! Dylan Mulvaney is the new face of OLAY WOMEN! https://t.co/XffQ3ZmtKK As a women I won't buy Olay because I don't want to look like Dylan Mulvaney who looks like caricature. I don't appreciate a biological male making a mockery of women. #BoycottOlay As a women I won't buy Olay because I don't want to look like Dylan Mulvaney who looks like caricature. I don't appreciate a biological male making a mockery of women. #BoycottOlay twitter.com/OliLondonTV/st…

Leo Kearse - comedian - see me on YouTube @LeoKearse Throughout history women have been the chief proponents of patriarchal religions that subjugate them. So it is with gender ideology. Women will buy more Olay stuff because of this ad with Dylan Mulvaney's grossly stereotyped caricature mocking them.

The patriarchy's back, baby! Throughout history women have been the chief proponents of patriarchal religions that subjugate them. So it is with gender ideology. Women will buy more Olay stuff because of this ad with Dylan Mulvaney's grossly stereotyped caricature mocking them.The patriarchy's back, baby! https://t.co/nOe1V0LZeo

At the moment, neither Olay nor Dylan has responded to the backlash.

Poll : 0 votes