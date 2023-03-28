What did Sebastian Lletget say? Becky G’s fiancé garners backlash for apology as singer ditches engagement ring

Sebastián Lletget, the fiancé of Becky G, has finally broken his silence regarding the cheating rumors circulating on social media since last Thursday.

In response to the accusations made by an anonymous user, who claimed that the two were involved in a romantic relationship last month, the soccer player has come forward to address the supposed claims and stated how he is struggling with “personal trauma and acute anxiety.”

In an Instagram post, Sebastian started off by talking about his “blessings and privileges.” He then spoke about Becky G’s “love and support,” adding that claims made by the “anonymous internet stalker” were “more lies than any truth.”

Addressing Becky G in his post, he wrote:

“To Becky, you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love. Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry, and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve.”

However, Becky G seems to be quite upset with the whole fiasco, as the singer was seen without her engagement ring at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Becky G makes an appearance at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards without her engagement ring. (Image via Getty Images)

“Cheats on Becky G and calls it trauma”: Social media outrage continues despite Sebastian Lletget's apology

Despite Sebastian's apology, where he thanked his fans, family, and friends for their constant support and also acknowledged Becky’s support in his life, social media users were still furious about the alleged affair rumor.

Many users also commented about the “trauma and anxiety” claim made by the soccer player, dismissing the same.

𝓑 @blancaa_b Sebastian Lletget cheats on Becky G and calls it trauma … Sebastian Lletget cheats on Becky G and calls it trauma … https://t.co/bDjjlsozJf

Joniel @johnny_l0s The whole Becky g and Sebastian thing kinda hurt me The whole Becky g and Sebastian thing kinda hurt me

aileen nicole @aileennc_



It’s a whole lot of fluff to me Eli Lesser @thisweekinmls Sebastian Lletget just confirmed the rumors on his Instagram Sebastian Lletget just confirmed the rumors on his Instagram 😪💔 https://t.co/f5C3vDJIeT Im trying to understand Sebastian’s statement towards Becky G. So did he physically cheat, emotionally cheat? He makes it seem like he never met that person so it didn’t happen but he’s in the wrong still?It’s a whole lot of fluff to me twitter.com/thisweekinmls/… Im trying to understand Sebastian’s statement towards Becky G. So did he physically cheat, emotionally cheat? He makes it seem like he never met that person so it didn’t happen but he’s in the wrong still? It’s a whole lot of fluff to me twitter.com/thisweekinmls/…

B @bee_est94 The way Sebastian turned his “apology” to Becky G into a “poor me” paragraph 🤦🏻‍♀️ Men will always find something to blame but themselves. Manipulation and narcissistic behaviors 101. Girl Becky, this is your chance. Run. The way Sebastian turned his “apology” to Becky G into a “poor me” paragraph 🤦🏻‍♀️ Men will always find something to blame but themselves. Manipulation and narcissistic behaviors 101. Girl Becky, this is your chance. Run.

J. (Taylor’s Version) @bieberisfire Sebastian’s apology to Becky G is so manipulative because why did I feel personally gaslighted while reading it Sebastian’s apology to Becky G is so manipulative because why did I feel personally gaslighted while reading it

ari @aricantsingh sebastian lletget just put out this statement about him cheating on becky g… what a sad excuse of a sop story. sebastian lletget just put out this statement about him cheating on becky g… what a sad excuse of a sop story. https://t.co/1B2R9vKGVE

A ❀ @arelystyles_ & all those men on his team saw him cheat & cheered him on, all athletes are trash, they either cheat or cover up for eachother. Becky deserves better. So Sebastian really did cheat on Becky G& all those men on his team saw him cheat & cheered him on, all athletes are trash, they either cheat or cover up for eachother. Becky deserves better. So Sebastian really did cheat on Becky G 😩 & all those men on his team saw him cheat & cheered him on, all athletes are trash, they either cheat or cover up for eachother. Becky deserves better.

Hectorito @hectoranthonyy Wait — Sebastian lletget cheated on Becky G? The worst galaxy player ever after all. Sheesh Wait — Sebastian lletget cheated on Becky G? The worst galaxy player ever after all. Sheesh

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐤𝐰𝐚★⁷ @M_Jeffnaldo



#IntarumikwaNews Becky G’s fiancé, Sebastian Lletget, admits to ‘bad decisions’ amid cheating and blamed his demons , trauma and anxiety and states that he will enter a mental wellness program Becky G’s fiancé, Sebastian Lletget, admits to ‘bad decisions’ amid cheating and blamed his demons , trauma and anxiety and states that he will enter a mental wellness program👀#IntarumikwaNews https://t.co/cs5s90hbbO

𝒿👼🏼 @mamichulaaa5 me on sebastian after seeing the proof that he cheated on becky g me on sebastian after seeing the proof that he cheated on becky g https://t.co/O2ujEwDCO6

🇬🇹🇲🇽 @reinaaa_xoxo_ Sebastian cheated on Becky G?! Nobody is safe out here. Sebastian cheated on Becky G?! Nobody is safe out here.

Becky has not yet spoken up about the alleged rumour, or speculation of Sebastian cheating on her just 3 months after the duo announced their engagement.

The couple have been dating each other since early 2015 and finally got engaged in December 2022. They also shared the news with their fans and followers on Instagram.

Becky G goes without engagement ring at iHeartRadio Music Awards amidst cheating allegations

Becky caused a stir at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards by opting out of wearing her engagement ring amidst cheating allegations, as an anonymous Instagram account revealed how Sebastian was intimately involved with the person in Madrid sometime back.

BEASTER @beasteir

- Becky G appears for the first time without the wedding ring that Sebastian Lletget gave her . INFO |- Becky G appears for the first time without the wedding ring that Sebastian Lletget gave her INFO |- Becky G appears for the first time without the wedding ring that Sebastian Lletget gave her 💍. https://t.co/BwOOWrpDmj

The singer wore a gorgeous black Julien Macdonald gown for the event. While a lot of sparkling rings could be seen on Becky’s hands, the engagement ring was nowhere to be spotted. She also bagged the award for Best Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year for her hit track, Mamiii.

Sebastian and Becky were last seen together at the Oscars after-party.

At the moment, the singer has not addressed the matter and has not spoken out about what she thinks about the cheating allegations.

Poll : 0 votes