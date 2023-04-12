"Did you go Bud Light": Angry customer's Jack Daniel's whiskey woke video goes viral amid drag queen advertisement 

Jack Daniel's made its way into the headlines when a "loyal" customer, Pauly Michaelis, posted a video of himself throwing away all of his whiskey bottles as he claimed that the brand has gone “woke.” Protesting about the brand’s LGBTQ+ campaign, the New Jersey man started off ranting about how he has been a loyal customer for 40 years but has now decided to put the Jack Daniel’s whiskeys in the trash.

In the video, Michaelis can be heard saying:

"As you all know, I am the biggest advocate and supporter of Jack Daniels whiskey. Have been for 40 years of my life if not longer. Here's the deal. You went woke."

He accused the company, which has been around since 1866, of suddenly changing its values, and hence leaving no option but to toss the Jack Daniels bottles into an outdoor firepit. The video shows how Pauly Michaelis threw away a few really expensive bottles as well, which are reportedly priced at $250 and $100 per bottle.

He ended the video with a bunch of cuss words, wherein he called the company “woke,” adding:

"F*ck your woke a*s company."

Meanwhile, a few netizens have also responded to the viral video and brought in the “Bud Light” angle, as the brand has also come under fire after their collaboration with Dylan Mulvaney.

The cause of Jack Daniel's recent controversy appears to be a Pride campaign launched in June 2021, which featured Bebe Zahara Benet, Manila Luzon, and Trinity the Tuck, former contestants of RuPaul's Drag Race. Although the campaign is old, it resurfaced recently and sparked outrage among those who are against the concept.

"Go woke, go broke": Jack Daniel's loyal customer's bottle-breaking video goes viral, garners several social media users’ reactions

Jack Daniel's Summer Glamp 2021: A campaign dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ community, created in partnership with Fire whiskey. (Image via Jack Daniel’s)

As soon as the video of the man breaking bottles of Jack Daniel's whiskey went viral on social media, leaving many users shocked and puzzled. The video has sparked a flurry of reactions from people online, with some expressing anger at the man's behavior and others defending his right to protest.

Since the controversy came after the Bud Light and Dylan Mulvaney controversy, many have been sharing their views, bringing in the said angle too. Check out some of these tweets below:

Many also stated on social media that Jack Daniel's whiskey is often associated with cowboys, warriors, and bikers, and hence bringing in the drag angle has infuriated the masses.

At the moment, Jack Daniel’s has not responded to the backlash or the viral video.

