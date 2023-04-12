Create

"Did you go Bud Light": Angry customer's Jack Daniel's whiskey woke video goes viral amid drag queen advertisement 

By Srishti Marwah
Modified Apr 12, 2023 13:10 IST
Social media users not happy with the Jack Daniel's drag advertisement: Netizens' reactions explored. (Image via Jack Daniels)

Jack Daniel's made its way into the headlines when a "loyal" customer, Pauly Michaelis, posted a video of himself throwing away all of his whiskey bottles as he claimed that the brand has gone “woke.” Protesting about the brand’s LGBTQ+ campaign, the New Jersey man started off ranting about how he has been a loyal customer for 40 years but has now decided to put the Jack Daniel’s whiskeys in the trash.

In the video, Michaelis can be heard saying:

"As you all know, I am the biggest advocate and supporter of Jack Daniels whiskey. Have been for 40 years of my life if not longer. Here's the deal. You went woke."
Jack Daniels went woke...Seems this loyal customer isn't very happy about it... https://t.co/Rs3LVQXsbj

He accused the company, which has been around since 1866, of suddenly changing its values, and hence leaving no option but to toss the Jack Daniels bottles into an outdoor firepit. The video shows how Pauly Michaelis threw away a few really expensive bottles as well, which are reportedly priced at $250 and $100 per bottle.

He ended the video with a bunch of cuss words, wherein he called the company “woke,” adding:

"F*ck your woke a*s company."

Meanwhile, a few netizens have also responded to the viral video and brought in the “Bud Light” angle, as the brand has also come under fire after their collaboration with Dylan Mulvaney.

@redvoicenews did you go Bud light ?

The cause of Jack Daniel's recent controversy appears to be a Pride campaign launched in June 2021, which featured Bebe Zahara Benet, Manila Luzon, and Trinity the Tuck, former contestants of RuPaul's Drag Race. Although the campaign is old, it resurfaced recently and sparked outrage among those who are against the concept.

"Go woke, go broke": Jack Daniel's loyal customer's bottle-breaking video goes viral, garners several social media users’ reactions

Jack Daniel&#039;s Summer Glamp 2021: A campaign dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ community, created in partnership with Fire whiskey. (Image via Jack Daniel&rsquo;s)
Jack Daniel's Summer Glamp 2021: A campaign dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ community, created in partnership with Fire whiskey. (Image via Jack Daniel’s)

As soon as the video of the man breaking bottles of Jack Daniel's whiskey went viral on social media, leaving many users shocked and puzzled. The video has sparked a flurry of reactions from people online, with some expressing anger at the man's behavior and others defending his right to protest.

Since the controversy came after the Bud Light and Dylan Mulvaney controversy, many have been sharing their views, bringing in the said angle too. Check out some of these tweets below:

Go Woke Go Broke! Jack Daniels!!! https://t.co/Bn0qf14r2s
Go WOKE. Go BROKE.Rumor has it 👇Jack Daniels & Tampax got on this bandwagon too. https://t.co/sLfJZbvcoo
@RW_True @Emme0703 Your hotel chain serves Jack and Bud Light? Pass. Your cruise line offers Jack and Bud Light? Pass. You come to my house with Jack or Bud Light?Get out.
@Emme0703 Really sucks! I really loved Jack. 😩
@Emme0703 @PatrioticPizzas Founders of Jack Daniels are turning in their graves 🤦‍♂️
@Emme0703 Looks like Jack Daniels just lost one of its biggest supporters 😆 💥
@Emme0703 I like that guy. That’s a man. “If a man has not discovered something that he will die for, he isn't fit to live.”Martin Luther King, Jr.
@Emme0703 I’m with him!
@Emme0703 This guy meant business. Well done 👍
@Emme0703 If all these woke companies want to draw the line in the sand, this is where it will go. They better get used to losing customers and market share
Jack Daniels Go woke, go broke https://t.co/O1JWDMLLbN
Looks like Jack Daniels is next. You go woke you go broke.It may be time to brew your own at home https://t.co/jYVJZvFnr6
@redvoicenews Can't blame him...I quit my Corona because AB distributes it.....
@redvoicenews It’s so funny to me Jack Daniel’s knew this would happen and still did it😂😂😂 right wingers big mad

Many also stated on social media that Jack Daniel's whiskey is often associated with cowboys, warriors, and bikers, and hence bringing in the drag angle has infuriated the masses.

At the moment, Jack Daniel’s has not responded to the backlash or the viral video.

Edited by Abhipsa Choudhury
