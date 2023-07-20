What is sickle cell anemia? Symptoms explored as CVS employee Scotty Enoe released on bail after fatally knifing a thief in NYC 

On Thursday, July 13, CVS employee Scotty Enoe was released on a $100,000 bond after he fatally knifed a serial shoplifter in midtown New York. Enoe claimed that he stabbed the suspected thief, identified by authories as Charles Brito, in self defense.

The CVS employee also pleaded with the judge to let him go, as he works several jobs and also suffers from sickle cell anemia, an inherited disorder which slows down blood flow in the body.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a fatal stabbing, the reader's discretion is advised

2 weeks ago, he tried stopping a shoplifter with 14 arrests in 2023



He was forced to kill the shoplifter after he was attacked and thrown to the ground



In response to the judge's decision to grant Scotty Enoe bail, the defendant's legal team discussed how the blood disorder means his client should be treated differently.

Enoe's attorney, Adam Freedman, said:

“I really appreciate the fact that they recognize this as not your run-of-the-mill kind of case, and that this guy should not be in jail pending some sort of resolution of it."

Scotty Enoe is currently facing charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon. As per the New York Post, like many companies, CVS deters employees from confronting shoplifters.

However, Enoe said that he stabbed the suspected thief in self defense, not over CVS products. The case is currently ongoing.

Scotty Enoe's blood condition is difficult to treat in US jail cells

As stated by Cleveland Clinic, sickle cell anemia changes the shape of blood cells from pliable round discs into inflexible sickle-like shapes. As a result, this causes the blood cells to get stuck in the victim's veins, thus slowing down the flow.

The blood disorder, which is inherited, leads to a condition where the body does not have enough healthy blood cells.

Penn Medicine reported that sickle cell anemia is a rare condition which affects approximately 100,000 people in the United States. The condition leads to symptoms such as swollen hands and feet, exhaustion and jaundice.

It can also lead to complications where organs do not recieve enough blood and oxygen, leading to increased chances of lung and kidney damage.

Adam Freedman discussed how sickle cell anemia was a difficult condition for medical officials to treat in US jails.

CVS employee Scotty Enoe is facing charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon for fatally stabbing a known Manhattan shoplifter who attacked him in his place of work. The deceased shoplifter had 16 prior arrests since 2017 and frequently targeted CVS and Walgreens…

Freedman said:

“He’s got a chronic illness, and he was getting medical attention for it, so at least from that perspective he’s happy and we’re pleased, and his health seems to be OK. But obviously he’s going to get much better attention and care in the community than he ever would with the Department of Correction.”

Lucille Eno, Scotty Enoe's 72-year-old mother, told the New York Post she was happy that her son was granted bail.

However, she said she does not know who posted the bond. Eno could be seen leaving the courthouse on Thursday afternoon.