What is the Skeleton Brunch TikTok trend? Meaning explained as dangerous hoax goes viral 

A new TikTok trend called the Skeleton Brunch has taken over the internet. However, several app users claim that the trend does not exist.
Twitter users have been sharing pictures of skeletons seated at tables with food served on them. Though many claim that the trend is the next big thing TikTokers have been obsessed with, there is no such trend to obsess about.
The New York Post reported that when one searches for Skeleton Brunch on the video sharing platform, it only leads to an old video of a Halloween themed brunch.
How did the fake Skeleton Brunch trend go viral online?
Different outlets have attempted to find the netizen responsible behind the fake trend. The most commonly reported one is Dr. Economy Stonks on Twitter, who is believed to be the person behind the trend.
She posted a picture of several news articles which warned parents against a viral "dangerous craze." However, a quick search for the same shows that there are no such articles.
Another netizen replied to a fake Twitter message involving the former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani. In the message, Giuliani said:
"Skeleton Brunch? Wrong person. Ignore."
Netizen Proton Inspector's take on the trend also caught the attention of many, which included a fake People magazine headline including Julia Fox and Kanye West.
It read:
"Julia Fox says Kanye West 'wouldn't let her go to skeleton brunch' and that 'just wasn't going to work out for her'"
One can read the tweets below to understand the internet's craze with the non-existent trend:
Other TikTok trends that took over the internet
Although the brunch is not a real trend, other challenges that have been endlessly talked about online include the now infamous Milk Crate Challenge, where people attempt to walk over a pyramid stack of milk crates. This challenge led to serious injuries.
The Stealing Challenge also went viral last year, when students stole school property for views on TikTok.
TikTok has also come up with some bizarre but netizen favorite trends which also include custard toast and green goddess salad trends.