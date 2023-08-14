What are Smash Burger Tacos? How to make the viral TikTok dish revealed

Smash Burger Tacos are not normal burgers where the ground beef is smashed onto the grill or griddle with a spatula and then burger buns are used to serve it. Instead, Smash Burger Tacos are taco-burger hybrids from TikTok that are prepared with flour tortilla, ground beef, and traditional burger toppings. Its originality and simplicity have inspired netizens to offer their own variants of the dish.

TikTok has helped make this dish more famous as it rose to popularity when TikTok user @chilesandsmoke first shared the recipe. Since then, people tried to create their own fresh version of this trendy dish. What might have begun as a method to mix two typical dishes has now grown into a TikTok phenomenon!

The recipe to make Smash Burger Tacos is extremely simple

The Smash Burger Tacos follow a very simple recipe (Image via TikTok / @rachlmansfield / TikTok / @basicassdad)

Numerous TikTok challenges and trends routinely become popular on social media. The most recent TikTok sensation is a mix of two popular foods- smash burgers and tacos. The social media platform is buzzing about this most recent Smash Burger Tacos recipe.

These flavorful, juicy, and tasty Smash Burger Tacos with a unique twist can satisfy the cravings of anyone while also being nutritious. Additionally, a number of TikTok users have uploaded videos of their own original smash burger taco recipes as the recipe isn't particularly difficult.

Smash Burger Tacos follows a very simple recipe that requires only three steps. For the perfect Smash Burger Tacos, one will be needing the following ingredients:

Mayonnaise - 1/4 cup

Ketchup - 1/4 cup

Mustard - 1 tablespoon

Hot sauce or Greek Yogurt - 1/2 teaspoon

Ground beef - 1 lb

Salt - 1 teaspoon

Ground black pepper - 1/2 teaspoon

Tortillas of 6 inches each - 4 pieces

Slice cheese - 4 pieces

Shredded lettuce - 1 cup

Diced onion - As required

First, combine the mayo, ketchup, mustard, spicy sauce, and Greek yogurt in a small bowl. One can choose any toppings they want to put on their tacos as well. The typical toppings include homemade burger sauce, pickles, and shredded lettuce. Turn the heat to medium-high on a griddle.

The next step is to arrange the meat, which has been cut into four loose bits, in mounds on the hot griddle. Next, add salt and pepper evenly. Let it cook for two minutes. Then, arrange the tortillas on a flat surface. Each tortilla should have ground beef on it. Now, press the meat firmly into place so that it covers the tortilla in a thin layer. Rub some cooking oil on the beef's surface and season it once more with salt, pepper, and any additional seasonings of choice.

The final step involves placing the beef side down on a heated griddle and cooking it for 2 to 4 minutes. After flipping the taco, top it with a slice of preferred cheese. In order to get the cheese extra melted, add a tiny splash of water to the pan and cover it for 30 seconds. Top it with lettuce and onions when the cheese has melted and the tortilla has browned. Finally, add sauce, take off the griddle, fold it in half like a taco, and serve.

Other TikTok recipes and trends that went viral recently

Many recipes and trends went viral on TikTok (Image via Getty Images / TikTok)

Nearly every day, new trends and recipe videos are shared on TikTok. Whereas, recipes like grinder salad sandwiches, rebel inside muffins, watermelon pizza, and replica Carbone spicy rigatoni are entirely safe and somewhat delicious, items like Nyquil or sleepy chicken can be fatal.

Internet users were frying chicken pieces with Nyquil as part of the Nyquil chicken recipe. TikTokers believed that preparing the recipe this way will improve their ability to sleep and protect them from fever and other illnesses. However, medical professionals advise against it because it could be detrimental to one's health.