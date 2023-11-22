What did Susan Sarandon say? Oscar-winner dropped by UTA over pro-Palestine rally comments

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon was dropped by a major Hollywood agency, UTA, as its client after making a remark about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict and the plight of Jews. Here’s what she said at a pro-Palestine march in New York City on Friday, November 17.

“There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country [the USA], so often subjected to violence.”

The news of UTA dropping her as a client was confirmed to Fox News Digital by one of its spokespersons. Apart from being dropped by UTA, the actress also earned severe online backlash while also earning equal praises.

All you need to know about the latest Susan Sarandon controversy

Last Friday, at a pro-Palestine rally in New York City, the Dead Man Walking actress Susan Sarandon asked protestors to both hear and talk with Jewish Americans in the wake of rising antisemitism in the USA following the start of the recent Israel-Palestine conflict.

She also added that Muslim Americans have been facing a similar plight in the country since forever, as they too feel unsafe every day. As per The Guardian, footage from the rally revealed how Sarandon encouraged people to show solidarity for Palestinians.

“People are questioning, people are standing up, people are educating themselves, people are stepping away from the brainwashing that started when they were kids,” Susan Saradon noted.

The 77-year-old actress further boosted other protestors to “be strong, be patient, be clear, and stand with anybody who has the courage to speak out.” She also thanked the Jewish community for having the backs of American Muslims.

Later, Sarandon even took to X (formerly Twitter) to repost a pro-Palestine tweet from Roger Waters of Pink Floyd. In the wake of this, United Talent Agency (UTA) has dropped her as a client.

According to The Guardian, Susan Sarandon has been part of many protests since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, which prompted Israel to counterstrike. So far, 1200 Israelis have been killed, while over 14,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in Gaza.

Susan Sarandon signed with UTA, the prominent talent agency in Hollywood, in 2014 and was represented by them for nearly a decade, most recently as part of the 2023 films Blue Beetle and Maybe I Do, among others.

According to The Independent, Susan Sarandon has been a political activist for decades and was a vocal protestor during the 2003 invasion of Iraq by U.S. forces. She is also a known critic of Donald Trump.

In fact, in 2018, Susan Sarandon was taken into police custody during a Women’s march in Washington, D.C., while protesting against the Trump administration’s immigration policy. On May 2023, she was arrested again when she was part of a rally asking for fair wages for restaurant workers at the New York State Capitol in Albany.

Other industry figures who have faced similar repercussions include Scream actress Melissa Barrera. She was recently dropped by the franchise’s production company Spyglass for making back-to-back alleged antisemitic and pro-Palestine comments on her social media. Barrera also accused Western Media of siding with Israel, garnered heat, and will not be starring in the upcoming sequel Scream VII.

Likewise, in late October, Maha Dakhil, the co-head of film at CAA (Creative Artists Agency), a Hollywood powerhouse agency was compelled to resign from the company’s internal board as well as the co-head of the motion picture department after she posted alleged anti-Israel messages on her Instagram Story. Later, however, she issued an apology and sought for humanity and peace.