WATCH: Pro-Palestine protester release spray-painted mice at McDonald’s in Birmingham, raises animal cruelty concerns

On Halloween, October 31, a pro-Palestine protester was spotted releasing colored rats inside a UK McDonald’s restaurant in a 43-second video. This incident was first reported by a British news outlet. While customers were leaving the restaurant, the individual was yelling anti-Israeli phrases.

In the video, the mice can be seen running over the restaurant floor. The activist also urged the viewers to boycott McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Disney+ for allegedly supporting Israel at the conclusion of the clip. In the midst of the recent Israel-Hamas war, the video has been doing the rounds online.

The clip was first uploaded on TikTok by user @amirroyal_1. Since then, it has gone viral on different social media platforms, like X. Many X users, including @kunley_drukpa, uploaded the clip with a caption that read,

“Activists release rats into a British McDonalds in support of Palestine.”

The user and @Hakim69Lyon also posted the clip on X. Once the video was posted, social media users took to the comment section of @kunley_drukpa's post to express their opinion and their disgust regarding the entire incident.

Netizens react as a man releases spray-painted mice at McDonald’s

Social media users slam the man who released the mice in a McDonald’s outlet amidst the ongoing Israel - Palestine conflict (Image via AP / X / @kunley_drukpa)

In a recent video, which was uploaded on TikTok and other social media platforms on Tuesday, a man was seen donning a Palestinian flag bandana over his head and a "Free Palestine" license plate with him. He was also seen carrying a box from the trunk of his car to a McDonald’s restaurant. Inside the box, viewers can see dozens of mice painted red, green, and black.

The man was then seen showing the mice to some teens. Then he scattered them all over the McDonald’s floor. Witnessing this, two women were seen frantically fleeing after placing food orders at a kiosk in the restaurant. Then, in the footage, the viewers can hear the man yelling, "Free fu**ing Palestine." The shock of the McDonald’s customers was visible when the protestor released the mice. Moreover, Arabic music can also be heard playing in the background of the video.

The video then concluded with a message that read, "Target Boycotted, The Big Three," followed by the logos of McDonald's, Disney+, and Starbucks.

According to UK media sources, the event is part of a larger campaign calling for the boycotts of Disney, McDonald's, and Starbucks due to the claims that these companies are reportedly supporting Israel in the current ongoing conflict.

McDonald's, on the other hand, has acknowledged the incident and guaranteed that the site had undergone extensive cleaning and was now operational again.

Moreover, a McDonald's representative told UK-based LBC,

“Following the latest occurrence earlier today, the restaurant has been fully sanitized and our pest control partners have carried out a full inspection”.

They also added,

“We are working with West Midlands police on both incidents”.

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral, with many X users, like @kunley_drukpa, uploading the clip. Once the clip was made public, netizens took to the comment section of the same video to react and bash the man and his actions.

The Hamas-Gaza-Israel-Palestine conflict has escalated since last one month

The conflict between Gaza, Israel, and Palestine persisted even after nearly a month. A day after an Israeli airstrike that claimed several lives and drew international criticism, another strike occurred on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the pro-Palestine movement in the UK has been expanding, according to Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, who spoke with Al Jazeera from London.

Meanwhile, as per The Guardian, according to Dawood Shehab, a spokesman for Islamic Jihad, a minor terrorist organization affiliated with Hamas, Israeli troops are allegedly continuing to attempt to cut off Gaza's major highway and the parallel route along the Mediterranean coast, which is to the south of Gaza City.