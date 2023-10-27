Who is Ibrahim? Hamas Crisis TikTok Actor accused of faking injury in a viral video

In the wake of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, Ibrahim, a Gaza-based social media influencer, has been accused of allegedly posting pro-Hamas propaganda videos on TikTok.

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive content on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Readers' discretion is advised.

Dubbed the “Hamas Crisis Actor,” Ibrahim made headlines recently after he allegedly posted a video of himself lying on a hospital bed in a reported critical condition with two people tending him.

Many netizens believe that the now-viral footage is a fake injury video staged by Ibrahim. However, as per Alt News, the man in the viral video is not Ibrahim, but a survivor of the West Bank Refugee Camp raid that happened in Gaza in July.

The man in the latest viral video is not Ibrahim, the Hamas Crisis Actor

Despite netizens claiming that the latest viral video of the intubated man in a hospital bed is Ibrahim, Alt News has discovered that it is in fact old footage of a 16-year-old survivor named Saeed Zandek.

The media source states that Zandek was critically injured on July 24 when Nur Shams refugee camps for Palestinians were allegedly attacked by Israelis, located in the northern part of the West Bank, near Gaza. Later, he was admitted to a local hospital, where he lost one of his legs.

Not only that, but the news outlet has revealed that the clipping was posted on Instagram in August by @hamodahmdan1, an associate of Zandek, long before the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict began.

The same can also be confirmed by a news report from the International Solidarity Movement (ISM) published on August 25. In fact, many similarities between the now-viral video and the ISM's report can be traced, including hospital equipment, bad sheet patterns, and even similar faces of the attendees.

So, even if Ibrahim and Saeed's images look similar, they are different individuals. .

Ibrahim, also known as the Hamas Crisis Actor, accused of posting pretend videos

Ibrahim, the Gaza-based TikToker and social media influencer who goes by the nickname “Hamas Crisis Actor,” has been accused online of “disseminating propaganda videos to tarnish Israel’s image,” as reported by Opoyi.

While he did not post the latest hospital video, he has posted other similar videos in the past.

For instance, the Hamas Crisis Actor shared a video revealing a barrage of rockets being fired from Gaza, allegedly by Hamas, onto Israeli soil. Additionally, Ibrahim posted footage of alleged Hamas militants preparing to launch the first strike on Israel on October 7.

Subsequently, Ibrahim also shared a clip in which he appeared to be terrified, crying, and claiming that his Gaza apartment was destroyed by Israeli missiles. He has also been accused of pretending to be the father of a young boy who was severely injured by an Israeli airstrike on Gaza.

As per Opoyi, he is a popular Gaza-based musician and actor who has also previously appeared in many videos on behalf of Hamas.

For instance, in one video, he was allegedly celebrating Hamas’ attack on Israel by dancing on the roads, and in a subsequent one, he was seen singing while holding and flaunting an automatic rifle and praising Hamas. In almost all his videos on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, he spoke in local Palestinian Arabic, mixed with Hebrew.

Meanwhile, an X (formerly Twitter) user with the handle @Shunya00 has claimed that Ibrahim is Hamas’ Media and Entertainment Ministry Commander and Specialist Crisis Actor, whose real name is Saleh Aljafarawi. While the designation could not be confirmed, the name is the same as reported by Alt News.

It is important to note that the Palestine-based Hamas group attacked Israel on the morning of October 7, and a few hours later Israel counter-struck, thus leading to the Israel-Palestine conflict, with its epicenter in Gaza. So far, hundreds and thousands of people have lost their lives, and many have been injured, kidnapped, or even remain missing.

While both sides have accused the other of committing war crimes, the internet has been divided into pro-Palestine and pro-Israel stands. One side has labeled Hamas as a “resistance force” that advocates for "Free Palestine,” while the other side has labeled Hamas as a “terrorist organization”, supporting Israel’s right to self-defense.