"Now comes the retaliation": Netizens blast Squad Rep. AOC over call for ceasefire and de-escalation following Israel-Palestine conflict

In light of the recent conflict between Hamas and Israeli forces, “Squad” members of the US government have been urging a ceasefire in the area, earning much backlash from social media users. Squad rep AOC “condemned” the conflict and released a statement that read:

“Today is devastating for all those seeking a lasting peace and respect for human rights. I condemn Hamas’ attack in the strongest possible terms. No child or family should ever endure this kind of violence and fear, and this violence will not solve the ongoing oppression and occupation in the region. An immediate ceasefire and de-escalation is urgently needed to save lives.”

The statement came just after the U.S. military announced their support for Israel, sending in warplanes F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft in the region.

As Squad Rep AOC, whose full name is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, made the statement on Twitter, many slammed her in the comments section by disagreeing with her, insisting that "now comes the retaliation."

Social media users slammed AOC for her comments urging ceasefire in Israel amidst the Hamas attack: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

For the uninitiated, the "Squad" is a group of eight Democrats from the US House of Representatives and comprises Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, representing New York, Ilhan Omar, hailing from Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley, who represents Massachusetts, Cori Bush, a Missourian, Greg Casar from Texas, Summer Lee from Pennsylvania, and Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan native.

Social media users express concern as 'Squad' Rep AOC urges ceasefire in a statement

The latest conflict began after Hamas launched several thousand rockets towards southern and central Israel in an unprecedented attack on Saturday, October 7. In retaliation, two days later, on Monday, October 9, Israeli ministers launched an airstrike in Gaza, calling for a "complete siege" of the area, as per CNBC.

The move by AOC, calling for a ceasefire in the midst of the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict, sparked a flurry of angry responses across various social media platforms.

While AOC has not responded to the backlash, social media users have continued to bash the "Squad" Rep. Furthermore, apart from AOC, Rep. Cori Bush also claimed that the US needed to withdraw their support from Israel so that there can be peace, as per The Hill.