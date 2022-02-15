What is Swap Shop on Netflix? All about the show ahead of season 2 premiere

It's time to buy, sell, and trade again. Netflix Originals is bringing back its binge-worthy reality show, Swap Shop, with a second season on February 16, 2022. The show's recent trailer received a brilliant response and fans can't wait to watch it.

The show has gathered a huge fan base since its first season in November 2021. The show presents a unique concept in which people get to buy, trade or sell anything they have or want by listening to a radio show. But to do that, they have to find the person who is willing to trade with them.

PXTRICK 🤟🏽 @tasi4ever Swap Shop really teased me with only 6 episodes! I need season 2 ASAP Swap Shop really teased me with only 6 episodes! I need season 2 ASAP💯

Jaxon Phelps @jaxon_phelps @netflix I need to know is there going to be a season 2 of Swap Shop?? @netflix I need to know is there going to be a season 2 of Swap Shop??

What to expect from Swap Shop season 2?

Swap Shop presents inhabitants of Tennessee who tune in to a local radio show to get notified about unique items on sale in different pockets of Hawkins city. WRGS’ local radio show, which the Tennesseans refer to as the World Famous Swap Show, brings massive steal-deals to them.

From lamps to iron rods, carpets to shoes, inhabitants get to hunt for every possible thing at the cheapest rates. When the radio announces something on sale or for swap, it also dictates the phone number of its owner.

Speaking of the idea of the radio announcement, Debbie Beal, owner of WRGS Radio, stated,

“We put out the information, and then the people call each other and buy, trade, sell everything from guns to goats to chickens to cars, stereos, anything.”

The plot becomes more interesting when more people desire to buy or trade the same items. In this case, potential purchasers race against time to find and reach the seller first. The one who cracks a good deal by bargaining with the seller gets to keep the item. Obviously, these items are not brand new. They are unwanted and dusty but can be useful if restored and utilized in the best way.

Unlike other reality shows, it is believed that the show is totally unscripted and simply films the buyers and sellers. Swap Shop usually comes with six episodes which are of nearly 40-munites long. It has a TV-14 age rating, so viewers can watch it with their entire family.

