On Friday, November 4, 2022, a spokesperson for the Florida bar announced a member of Nikolas Cruz's defense team is being investigated. The spokesperson said that the lawyer is being investigated for allegedly making an obscene gesture during the sentencing phase of the trial.

According to the New York Post, defense lawyer Tamara Curtis has been accused of discretely raising her middle finger at an unconfirmed person while pretending to scratch her face. The lawyer then allegedly shared a laugh over the moment with Nikolas Cruz.

gabriela with one L @_mgr3a @fred_guttenberg I’m just here to let you all know that Tamara Curtis’ bar number is public information, as is the contact information for the Florida Bar. Do with that information as you will. @fred_guttenberg I’m just here to let you all know that Tamara Curtis’ bar number is public information, as is the contact information for the Florida Bar. Do with that information as you will.

The issue of the gesture was raised after Nikolas Cruz was formally sentenced to life imprisonment over the 2018 Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High school massacre.

The accusations against Nikolas Cruz's lawyer

According to The Independent, the gesture allegedly made by Tamara Curtis provoked outrage among family members of the Parkland massacre victims. Annika Dworet, the mother of one of the deceased students, 17-year-old Nick, condemned Curtis for her actions.

Law&Crime Network @LawCrimeNetwork "Looking at attorney Tamara Curtis take her middle finger and rub it up and down her cheek when she lost an argument in the courtroom and then just start laughing with the killer over it like an immature punk child," Guttenberg said. "I will never ever ever forgive that moment." "Looking at attorney Tamara Curtis take her middle finger and rub it up and down her cheek when she lost an argument in the courtroom and then just start laughing with the killer over it like an immature punk child," Guttenberg said. "I will never ever ever forgive that moment."

Annika Dworet said that a defense team member "touching and giggling" with Cruz was a disgusting an unprofessional thing to have happened during the trial.

Michael Schulman, father of Scott Beigel, one of the 3 adults who died in the massacre, echoed Dworet's sentiments.

Schulman said:

“Zealous representation of a confessed murderer does not mean flipping the bird when you think the cameras aren’t on you. You should be embarrassed.”

Manuel Oliver, whose son was among the 17 people who were killed, went a step further and even pointed the middle finger at the team. He said that the team needs to "learn how to flip a middle finger.”

Miami Gator 🇺🇸 🇨🇺 🇺🇸 @UFGator1972 Fred Guttenberg @fred_guttenberg This is Defense Attorney Tamara Curtis, in court, playing with the monster who murdered my daughter & rubbing her middle finger on her cheek. @gordonweekes should have been focused on the behavior of his attorneys and not attacking our families today. We are right to be upset. twitter.com/cathyrusson/st… This is Defense Attorney Tamara Curtis, in court, playing with the monster who murdered my daughter & rubbing her middle finger on her cheek. @gordonweekes should have been focused on the behavior of his attorneys and not attacking our families today. We are right to be upset. twitter.com/cathyrusson/st… Nikolas Cruz will one day be in hell paying for the crimes that he committed, but the behavior of one of his attorney's, Tamara Curtis, should be investigated and punished by the Florida Bar Association. She is an embarrassment to our legal system. twitter.com/fred_guttenber… Nikolas Cruz will one day be in hell paying for the crimes that he committed, but the behavior of one of his attorney's, Tamara Curtis, should be investigated and punished by the Florida Bar Association. She is an embarrassment to our legal system. twitter.com/fred_guttenber…

In an online post, Fred Guttenberg, father of 14-year-old victim Jaime, posted a video of the reported incident.

Guttenberg said that while Tamara Curtis was in court, she was "playing with the monster" who killed the former's daughter. Speaking about the incident, he said that public defender Gordon Weekes should have focused on his attorney's behavior instead of attacking the families of the victims. He also noted:

"We are right to be upset."

The post referenced an apology that the defense team is said to have emailed the victims' families. However, Guttenberg rejected this, stating they showed no sense of accountability.

He said that the team didn't "actually" apologize to them and continued:

"You apologized that you didn't know the camera was on while you were doing that, that you got caught."

During the sentencing trial, Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected the defense team's request to stop the victims' parents from mentioning the incident in their testimonies. Judge Scherer also said this was their right.

She said:

“When these people are upset about specific things that have gone on from that table, like shooting the middle finger up at this court, and laughing and jokin. When these people have sat in this courtroom and watched this behaviour from that table and they want to say that they’re not happy about it, what is the problem?”

Melissa (TheBookN3rd) 📚☕ @TheBookN3rd @gordonweekes You're disgusting. Your legal team is despicable. Shame on David Wheeler for his comments to the judge, shame on Tamara Curtis for flipping off the camera and LAUGHING with a murderer, and shame on you for defending their behavior. I hope karma isn't gentle with u! .@gordonweekes You're disgusting. Your legal team is despicable. Shame on David Wheeler for his comments to the judge, shame on Tamara Curtis for flipping off the camera and LAUGHING with a murderer, and shame on you for defending their behavior. I hope karma isn't gentle with u!

Nikolas Cruz was initially sentenced to death, however, after a deadlock during the process, this was changed to a life imprisonment.

