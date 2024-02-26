What does the term 'Hottentot' mean? Mary Poppins' age rating increased due to the racial comment about chimney sweepers

The beloved 1964 children’s classic Mary Poppins is back in the headlines for an unexpected reason: its age rating has been raised by the BBFC due to the presence of language that has been deemed “discriminatory.”

The film is being re-released next month in the UK, in some movie theaters, to celebrate its 60th anniversary. When the film was resubmitted in February 2024 for theatrical re-release, the age rating, which was originally a U (universal) film, was reclassified to PG (parental guidance) due to its inclusion of the word “Hottentot,” a derogatory term historically used by white Europeans.

"Hottentot" was used in Mary Poppins by Admiral Boom to refer to chimney sweeps

In Mary Poppins, the term “Hottentot” was used not once but twice by Admiral Boom, a neighbor and naval veteran living in London in 1910. He used this word to refer to chimney sweeps whose faces were covered in soot.

The word “Hottentot” was originally used by white Europeans to refer to nomadic peoples in southern Africa, particularly the Khoikhoi and San people. It first originated among the “old Dutch” settlers of the Dutch Cape Colony run by the United East India Company (VOC), who arrived in the region in the 1650s, and it entered English usage from the Dutch in the 17th century. The word is now regarded as offensive with reference to people and should be avoided.

A BBFC spokesperson told Variety that the change in rating was made because the film "includes two uses of the discriminatory term 'Hottentots.'"

"While ‘Mary Poppins’ has historical context, the use of discriminatory language is not condemned and ultimately exceeds our guidelines for acceptable language at U. We therefore classified the film PG for discriminatory language.”

The spokesperson went on to say that protecting children from discriminatory words or behaviors is essential.

“We understand from our racism and discrimination research, and recent classification guidelines research, that a key concern for people, parents in particular, is the potential to expose children to discriminatory language or behavior which they may find distressing or repeat without realizing the potential offense.”

Fans of the classic have had a mixed response to this news. While some welcome this move towards a more inclusive world, others have also stated that censoring a classic like Mary Poppins is harmful. Many have claimed that it is essential for today’s audience to understand the cultural context of the word's usage.

Incidentally, the film is still rated G in the US, meaning it is acceptable for a universal audience.

Mary Poppins is a pivotal movie in cinematic history. Set in London in 1910, it follows the adventures of a magical nanny, played by Dame Julie Andrews, who looks after a family's children with the help of Bert, a busking chimney sweep played by Dick Van Dyke.

Also starring David Tomlinson, Glynis Johns, Hermione Baddeley, Karen Dotrice, Matthew Garber, Elsa Lanchester, Arthur Treacher, and Ed Wynn, the movie won five Oscars in 1965, including Best Actress for Julie Andrews. It was also the top-grossing movie of 1964 in the US, raking in $44 million.

In 2018, a sequel, Mary Poppins Returns, was released, starring Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Jack — a lamplighter and former apprentice of Bert— alongside Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, and Meryl Streep.