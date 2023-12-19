"This is real": The American Society of Magical Negroes has the internet in disbelief as movie trailer goes viral on X

Focus Features recently unveiled the trailer for the upcoming film, The American Society of Magical Negroes, starring Justice Smith and David Alan Grier on December 15, 2023. However, the reception has been marred by backlash, with critics and netizens expressing disappointment and concerns over its racial undertones.

“Hollywood is completely captured by Woke. This is not fake. This is a real movie.”

The controversy stems from the film's apparent take on the 'Magical Negro' trope, a recurring theme in American cinema where a black character, often possessing unique insight or mystical powers, aids white protagonists in their journeys.

Netizens' disapproval of The American Society of Magical Negroes

Upon the release of The American Society of Magical Negroes' trailer, netizens swiftly voiced their displeasure on social media. Many criticized the film for its perceived racist undertones and expressed disappointment at the movie's genre shift from what was expected to be a magical fantasy to a romantic comedy.

Critics pointed out that the film, despite intending to satirize the Magical Negro trope, seemed to center its narrative around white characters and race-baiting. The official summary on the film's website further fueled concerns as it described the movie as a satire about a secret society dedicated to making "white people's lives easier."

Plot and Controversial Trope

The movie introduces Aren, played by Justice Smith, who becomes a member of the titular society led by David Alan Grier's character, Roger. The organization's mission, as depicted in the trailer, is to use magic to make white people feel comfortable, emphasizing the notion:

"The happier they are, the safer we are."

The plot takes a turn when Aren falls for the same woman as his first client, leading him to question prioritizing white comfort over his happiness.

Filmmaker Spike Lee popularized the term Magical Negro in 2001 during talks on college campuses. Lee had criticized Hollywood for perpetuating stereotypical roles for black artists in films, citing examples like The Green Mile and The Legend of Bagger Vance.

In 2004, writer Krin Gabbard identified the character Oda Mae Brown, played by Whoopi Goldberg, in the movie Ghost as an example of a Magical Negress. Subsequently, discussions about actors like Morgan Freeman playing roles conforming to the Magical Negro form in films like Bruce Almighty and The Dark Knight Rises also emerged in 2012.

Film Details and Premiere

Directed, written and co-produced by Kobi Libii, The American Society of Magical Negroes stars Justice Smith, David Alan Grier, An-Li Bogan, Drew Tarver, and Michaela Watkins. Kobi Libii developed the film as part of Sundance's Screenwriter and Director's Lab and received the 2021 Dolby Institute Fellowships, allowing collaboration with a sound designer during the screenwriting stage.

The controversy surrounding The American Society of Magical Negroes has raised questions about the industry's portrayal of racial themes and the responsibility filmmakers bear in navigating sensitive topics. The American Society of Magical Negroes is set to premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January 2024, while the film will later hit theaters on March 22, 2024.