"How do we as a community get this movie cancelled?": The Magical N*gro American Society movie trailer sparks backlash online

On Friday, December 15, 2023, Focus Features dropped the first trailer for the movie, The American Society of Magical Negroes. Starring Justice Smith (Aren) who is inducted into the titular society by David Alan Grier (Roger), the organization devotes itself to making white people feel comfortable using any magic necessary, because:

"The happier they are, the safer we are."

However, when Aren falls for the same woman as his first client, he begins to question putting white comfort ahead of his happiness.

The film appears to be a take on the "Magical Negro" trope. It is common in American films and literature and refers to a "supporting stock character" appearing in the plot to aid the white protagonist on his/her journey.

The term, popularized by director Spike Lee, references such characters often depicted possessing special insights or mythical powers.

Good examples include Whoopi Goldber's Oda Mae Brown from Ghost, Morgan Freeman's Lucius Fox in Batman Begins, and Freeman's God from Bruce Almighty.

However, netizens were left unimpressed with the trailer and were quick to express their disappointment.

"It was so good until it wasn't": Internet users slam The American Society of Magical Negroes

As the trailer for The American Society of Magical Negroes went viral, netizens were quick to criticize it for its racist undertones. They expressed disappointment at the movie, expecting it to be a magical fantasy, which turned out to be a romantic comedy.

Many pointed out that they centered the narrative around white people despite it being a satirical take on the Magical Negro trope. Here are some comments seen unser @Phil_Lewis' post on X about the movie:

More about The American Society of Magical Negroes

A summary from the film's official website reads:

"(It) is a fresh, satirical comedy about a young man, Aren, who is recruited into a secret society of magical Black people who dedicate their lives to a cause of utmost importance: making white people’s lives easier."

The movie is directed, written, and co-produced by Kobi Libii. It stars Justice Smith, David Alan Grier, An-Li Bogan, Drew Tarver, and Michaela Watkins.

Libii developed the film as part of Sundance's Screenwriter and Director's Lab. The film was awarded the 2021 Dolby Institute Fellowships (along with a grant) allowing the team to work with a sound designer at the screenwriting stage.

The American Society of Magical Negroes is set to premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January 2024.