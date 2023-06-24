Hilarious comments surface online as Nike honors Spike Lee with special edition Air Jordan 1 "White Cement": "It's the GR with his face"

Spike Lee, the creative genius behind the character Mars Blackmon, recently won the first-ever Cannes Lion Creative Maker of the Year award. The award recognized Lee's lasting impact on the world of creativity and his contributions to the Jordan Brand. In celebration of Lee's win, the Jordan Brand made 100 pairs of the "White Cement" Air Jordan 1s featuring the Mars Blackmon logo.

Lee has worked on several projects with the brand and the shoes are a nod to his hard work and dedication towards the company. However, fans are not very excited about the new Air Jordan 1 honoring Spike Lee.

Netizens have been criticizing Nike for offering Air Jordan 1 "White Cement," and believe that Lee should be honored more respectfully.

"Is that a sticker?" - Netizens criticize Nike for honoring Spike Lee with Air Jordan 1 "White Cement" with Mars Blackmon logo

Spike Lee and the Jordan Brand have a storied history that dates back to 1988 when Lee first appeared as his character Mars Blackmon in the iconic Spike-and-Mike Air Jordan commercials opposite Michael Jordan. The character, who was said to be modeled after Lee himself, became an instant hit and helped to create a phenomenon that has lasted for decades.

Since then, Lee has been an official member of the Jordan Brand family and has worked on several projects with the company.

Considering the history and the efforts that Lee has taken to help the brand rise to fame, he has now been honored with the new Air Jordan 1 "White Cement." However, fans believe that after Spike Lee bagged the Cannes Lion Creative Maker of the Year award, Nike paying tribute to him by adding the Mars Blackmon logo to the AJ 1 is not sufficient.

Sneakerheads took to the comments section of @nicekicks' Instagram post to share their thoughts about the same. Many believed that Nike had just taken some leftover Air Jordan 1 "White Cement" sneakers, put a sticker on the shoe, and given it to Lee.

The popular filmmaker has been the inspiration for several Jordan sneakers, including the Air Jordan Spizike, which was created in collaboration with Lee. The sneaker features elements from several iconic Jordan sneakers and pays homage to Lee's character Mars Blackmon.

Lee has directed films that established the soul of the Jordan Brand with titles including the 1998 documentary Michael Jordan to the Max. He is also well-known for the 2006 film Inside Man, which featured Jordan sneakers and starred Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, Jodie Foster, and other stars from the Hollywood industry. Lee's involvement with the Jordan Brand has evolved over time, and he has remained an official member of the brand's family.

In honor of Spike Lee, sneakerheads who wish to purchase the Air Jordan 1, should note that only 100 pairs are available.

